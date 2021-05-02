Abilene’s Nelson Coates shares Hollywood stories, more at fundraiser

There were discussions leading up to Saturday, centered around this question: What would Nelson Coates wear at the event honoring his Hollywood career?

He has been seen in stylish outfits, especially those worn at events related to his 2018 hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”

It was Abilene’s version of the red carpet anticipation, even if that carpet would have been soaked in the rain on Saturday.

The person honored for “In the Heights of Hollywood,” an Abilene Cultural Affairs Council fundraiser for the HeARTS program for the ARTS program, arrived in a shiny silver sharkskin suit with a brown shirt.

Very McMurry, really, for Abilene Christian University 1984 who since 1990 has lived on the West Coast and has become an acclaimed and go-to production designer.

He was not wearing dress shoes but sneakers.

So Hollywood.

Welcome gifts

At the Paramount Theater, Coates received many gifts, including a Texas flag and a basket possibly filled with other goodies.

Decades ago he performed on the Paramount stage and then filmed a pilot for a children’s show called “Gerbert.”

In between, he has made dozens of films, some 2012 “Vol” with Denzel Washington, for example even for a studio called Paramount.

Coates received a Lifetime Achievement Award and was also honored by the city, which proclaimed May 1 Nelson Coates Day. City Council Member Donna Albus read and presented the proclamation, claiming that she was successful in getting Mayor Anthony Williams out of town (San Antonio) so she could get top honors.

The Abilene ISD also paid tribute to Coates, who graduated from Abilene High. He jokingly noted that his award case was the color of Cooper High blue.

But it was OK. After all, he was silver and brown.

Dawne Meeks, head of ACU’s drama department, also joined the presenter troop.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Coates said, all smiles.

Say it, Nelson

But what attendees did come looking for, along with a good meal, pia coladas and dessert on the Paramount stage, was to hear Coates talk about Hollywood.

Like doing Shakespeare in the Park in Dallas with a then unknown actor named Morgan Freeman. Coates was later a production designer on Freemanmovies, such as “Kiss the Girls.”

Coates documented his life journey, often mentioning home visits to see his parents, the late Ed and Jane Coates.

He once took them to the set for a 1996 crime thriller “Albino Alligator,” he kindly told them to stay on the side and not talk to the stars. Still, he found his mother sharing recipes with Faye Dunaway and his father chatting with Mr. Emmett Walsh.

The stars have come towards them, they explained.

The film also starred Gary Sinise.

The day after the premiere of “Apollo 13” at the El Capitan in Los Angeles, the actor pulled into the studio next to their arriving vehicle. Coates introduced his parents.

“Hi mum and dad. How are you?” Said Sinise.

Coates’ mother, momentarily speechless, blurted out, “You brought them home!”

Sinise paused, then understood. She was referring to her character as an astronaut in “Apollo 13.”

Coates said he often chatted with his mom about his star moment.

Another story was him “sneaking” into the premiere of Steve Martin’s film “The Dead Wearing No Tiles,” which premiered at Paramount (ironically, almost to the day – April 30 – in 1982).

Then at the ACU, Coates, without a ticket or not knowing how to get one, showed up in a tuxedo and was directed to a group of men also wearing tuxedos. They were in charge of going by limousine to Paramount, leaving the crowd guessing. Martin then arrived in a jalopy.

Coates walked into the theater and sat in the eighth row. A few minutes after the start of the film, a man sat down next to him.

It was Martin.

It hit Coates that maybe Hollywood was his fate.

What exactly is Nelson doing?

Coates has told many of these types of stories, but he also described what he does. The public has sometimes listened with lowered jaws to the richness of the challenges it faces and the breath of knowledge. Coates attributed these skills to his parents, his upbringing to Abilene, and his quest to be the best he can be.

The evening featured clips from some of these top movies and a new trailer for “Into the Heights” that got audiences cheering and buzzing.

Other strong points:

There is a well-used Oval Office set, but it was used in the 1997 movie “Absolute Power.” Coates was doing “Murder in 1600,” so he had to build his own. In 6 1/2 weeks.

While “Apollo 13” is famous for the line “failure is not an option,” Coates said “there is no room for failure” in his business. “Everyone depends on you.”

Coates said his word was his bond, which came into play for films such as “The Proposal” and “Blue Green,” which was filmed in Australia. If anything was borrowed, a house or a beach, he was returned in impeccable condition.

When director Jon Chu and his team checked out Coates, a few remarks were: “He’s really energetic. “” he is Great positive. “” He love to build and paint things. ”Coates took them as compliments, but the responses were slight warnings that this guy was a force.

Chu was not deterred, and they have “Crazy Rich Asians,” and Coates’ dream of doing “In the Heights” was finally realized when he got the green light. It’s in theaters June 11.

Some numbers. He has up to 350 people working in his teams in a movie. For “In the Heights,” the dancers range from 6 to 85 years old. And when filming for the 2012 movie began, “Great Miracle,” it was 67 degrees in Anchorage, Alaska. By December, it had fallen to minus 30.

The arts lead him to Hollywood

Coates ended his speech with a reminder to support the arts, especially to inspire children.

He said that was the reason he agreed to receive celebrity treatment at home. HeARTS for the ARTS has raised over $ 900,000 during its history.

“I stand on the shoulders of the people,” he said of those who have helped raise his star. He learned here the need to “lift one another up.”

Jay Lester, director of fine arts for AISD, wondered aloud if another Nelson Coates was walking through the halls of a local school.

Maybe, but for event organizer Kaye Price-Hawkins, this star was one of a kind. She should know that she taught him English at Lincoln Junior High.

She said she encouraged students to use their creative gifts, but saw this overflow in young Nelson, who “lit a room before he got there” with his smile and exuberance.

She expected big things but never for him to be in the heights of Hollywood.

Neither does Coates.

“My parents told me not to lie or cheat,” he said with a smile. “And that’s how I make a living.”

Greg Jaklewicz is editor-in-chief of the Abilene Reporter-News and general columnist. If you enjoy local news, you can support local journalists with a digital subscription to ReporterNews.com.