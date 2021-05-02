Connect with us

Abilene’s Nelson Coates shares Hollywood stories, more at fundraiser

8 mins ago

There were discussions leading up to Saturday, centered around this question: What would Nelson Coates wear at the event honoring his Hollywood career?

Sleek sneakers offset the sharkskin pants in Nelson Coates' costume during Saturday's dinner at the Center for Contemporary Arts on May 1, 2021.

He has been seen in stylish outfits, especially those worn at events related to his 2018 hit “Crazy Rich Asians.”

It was Abilene’s version of the red carpet anticipation, even if that carpet would have been soaked in the rain on Saturday.

The person honored for “In the Heights of Hollywood,” an Abilene Cultural Affairs Council fundraiser for the HeARTS program for the ARTS program, arrived in a shiny silver sharkskin suit with a brown shirt.

Very McMurry, really, for Abilene Christian University 1984 who since 1990 has lived on the West Coast and has become an acclaimed and go-to production designer.

He was not wearing dress shoes but sneakers.

So Hollywood.

Welcome gifts

At the Paramount Theater, Coates received many gifts, including a Texas flag and a basket possibly filled with other goodies.

Decades ago he performed on the Paramount stage and then filmed a pilot for a children’s show called “Gerbert.”

In between, he has made dozens of films, some 2012 “Vol” with Denzel Washington, for example even for a studio called Paramount.

Nelson Coates laughs, just arriving at the Contemporary Arts Center and having dinner in his honor on Saturday.

Coates received a Lifetime Achievement Award and was also honored by the city, which proclaimed May 1 Nelson Coates Day. City Council Member Donna Albus read and presented the proclamation, claiming that she was successful in getting Mayor Anthony Williams out of town (San Antonio) so she could get top honors.

The Abilene ISD also paid tribute to Coates, who graduated from Abilene High. He jokingly noted that his award case was the color of Cooper High blue.

But it was OK. After all, he was silver and brown.

Dawne Meeks, head of ACU’s drama department, also joined the presenter troop.

“It’s so overwhelming,” Coates said, all smiles.

Say it, Nelson

But what attendees did come looking for, along with a good meal, pia coladas and dessert on the Paramount stage, was to hear Coates talk about Hollywood.

Like doing Shakespeare in the Park in Dallas with a then unknown actor named Morgan Freeman. Coates was later a production designer on Freemanmovies, such as “Kiss the Girls.”

Coates documented his life journey, often mentioning home visits to see his parents, the late Ed and Jane Coates.

He once took them to the set for a 1996 crime thriller “Albino Alligator,” he kindly told them to stay on the side and not talk to the stars. Still, he found his mother sharing recipes with Faye Dunaway and his father chatting with Mr. Emmett Walsh.

The stars have come towards them, they explained.

The film also starred Gary Sinise.

The day after the premiere of “Apollo 13” at the El Capitan in Los Angeles, the actor pulled into the studio next to their arriving vehicle. Coates introduced his parents.

“Hi mum and dad. How are you?” Said Sinise.

Coates’ mother, momentarily speechless, blurted out, “You brought them home!”

