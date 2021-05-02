What has Don Draper actor Jon Hamm been up to so far?





Jon Hamm is a talented actor who rose to fame for his work in the famous AMC television series Mad Men. The drama of the time not only showed Hamm’s ability to portray dynamic and commanding characters, but also underscored his status as a fool at heart. In addition to Mad Men, Hamm has made a name for himself as a comic book actor, working with many of the entertainment industry’s top comedians, including Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy. These days, with Mad Men off the air for years, many fans have wondered what the actor is up to and if they can count on seeing him on tv anytime soon. How did Jon Hamm become an actor? Jon Hamm | Jerod Harris / Getty Images RELATED: Jon Hamm Said It Was ‘The Original Frenzy Watch’ Hamm was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1971. Raised in a working class family, Hamm began acting as a child, appearing in local theater productions. Yet Hamm didn’t take comedy seriously until years later, when he started attending college at the University of Missouri. Hamm performed in some stage shows on campus and with local businesses, until he graduated from college in 1993. After graduating, Hamm moved to California in order to pursue his acting career. He had difficulty setting foot in the door of the entertainment business, and in 1998 he was fired by his acting agency for not landing any major role. Hamm worked as a waiter, while pursuing acting jobs and eventually, in 2000, he made his film debut in film. Space Cowboys. His film work led to a few additional small roles in films such as Kissing Jessica Stein, but it wasn’t until 2007 that Hamm really started to make waves. Jon Hamm rose to fame as Don Draper in ‘Mad Men’ RELATED: Are Jon Hamm & Paul Rudd Friends? In 2007, Hamm began appearing as Don Draper in the AMC series Mad Men. As Draper, a suave publicity manager, Hamm has received rave reviews from critics and fans alike. Many praised his nuanced performance as Draper, and he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Dramatic Television Series in 2008. In addition to Hamm’s work as Draper, the series was honored for writing , scenography, production and direction. For many, Mad Men is one of the greatest television shows of all time, occupying a unique space in television history. Mad Men ran for seven seasons, before disappearing in 2015. Hamm didn’t go anywhere after the show ended, though the actor himself admitted he struggled to quit the show and character he played for so many people. years. What is Jon Hamm doing now? RELATED: “Lucy In the Sky”: Who Does Jon Hamm Play? Even though Hamm became a star for playing a complicated and serious character, he showed that he was actually a very funny man. In the years since Mad Men passed away, Hamm appeared in a wide variety of comedic roles in films like Bridesmaids and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He has always chosen unexpected roles, recently appearing as the Angel Gabriel in the Amazon Prime series. Good omens. Hamm also lent his dominant voice to some TV commercials, including Mercedes-Benz commercials, a partnership Don Draper himself would surely endorse. Overall, Hamm has managed to become a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment business, and will likely be around for years to come.







