Race and Hollywood, the future of the office





Upcoming political events in the Bay Area. Events take place online, unless otherwise specified:

Race and diversity in Hollywood: A discussion of the barriers people of color face in entertainment, as well as steps towards changes in the industry to increase representation. Participants include Franklin Leonard, founder of the Blacklist, and Sheldon Lyn, co-author of “Black Representation in Film and TV: The Challenges and Impact of Increasing Diversity”. Organized by the Commonwealth Club. Midday. More information is here. WEDNESDAY Cindy McCain: Interview with the author of “Stronger: Courage, Hope and Humor in My Life with John McCain”. Organized by the Commonwealth Club. Midday. More information is here. The future of the office: What the workplace might look like after the coronavirus pandemic, with Alicia John-Baptiste, CEO of SPUR. Hosted by Manny’s. 6 p.m. More information here. THURSDAY Race relations: A discussion of race relations and the transformation of words into actions. Participants include Alicia Garza, director of the Black Futures Lab; Hala Hijazi, member of the San Francisco Human Rights Commission; and Jon Osaki, executive director of the Japanese Community Youth Council. Organized by the Commonwealth Club. 5 p.m. More information here. SATURDAY Voting rights rally: A trailer and hatchback rally to support progressive voting rights proposals, including the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and statehood for the District of Columbia. Organized by Bay Area Votercade. 11 a.m., Malibu parking lot in front of Oracle Arena, 7000 Coliseum Way in Oakland. More information is here. MAY 10 Candidates 2022: 15-minute sessions with Democrats leading up to the 2022 election: Senator Alex Padilla of California, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire and Raphael Warnock of Georgia; Govs. Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan and Jared Polis of Colorado; and Representative Sharice Davids from Kansas. Hosted by Manny’s. 4 p.m. More information here.

MAY 18 Racial equity and recovery: A forum on the role racial equity should play during the recovery of the coronavirus pandemic. Participants include Jamila Henderson, senior partner at PolicyLink; Chris Iglesias, CEO of Unity Council; and Tomiquia Moss, Founder and CEO of All Home. Organized by the Commonwealth Club. Midday. More information is here. John Judis: Editor-in-chief of Talking Points Memo and author of “The Politics of Our Time” in conversation at the Commonwealth Club. 3 p.m. More information here. MAY 20 AAPI Stories: An event featuring 16 Asian American and Pacific Islander storytellers giving a voice to the community through personal stories, historical stories, folk tales, art and music. Hosted by Stagebridge. 3 p.m. More information here. To list an event, please email the Chronicle Trapper Byrne Political Editor at [email protected]

