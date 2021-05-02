10 iconic Disney characters and their Star Wars lineup

Everyone has an alignment or faction within their favorite fandom. It could be a Hogwarts house, moral leadershipDungeons and Dragons, or a cabin at Camp Halfblood. But if we looked Star wars, one of the great original franchises, the question is, would you be on the light side or the dark side of the Force?

There is Light for Rebels / Jedi, Dark for Sith / Empire, or even Gray for mysterious Neutral Force users. Fans have been applying alignments and the like to their favorite fictional characters and universes for years, and since House of the Mouse already owns the franchise, why not apply it to their own group of characters?

ten Simba (light side)

While he might hesitate to take up arms against the Empire or the First Order at first, blaming the Hakuna Matata lifestyle he found on Kashyyk, Simba would gladly join the light side to protect his kingdom. In fact, the strength of a Rancor and the heart of a lion would serve any resistance greatly.

He might not be a Jedi or some other force user, but he has proven to be a great leader. Working alongside General Leia or leading the charge through the forests of Endor wouldn’t be that complicated.

9 Peter Pan (dark side)

He might be one of Disney’s most iconic heroes, but to say that Peter Pan is 100% good would be a hard sell fact. His appetite for evil and mischievous manners wouldn’t exactly score him points for the light side, and cutting off a guy’s member certainly sounds like a Sith move.

He can fly, he never gets old and his motives are fully motivated. These are all attributes that would greatly benefit a Sith warrior. Maybe he tried unnatural rituals?

8 Genius (neutral)

The Genie may be one of the most powerful entities in the Disney universe, but luckily he’s one of the good guys. Put it in theStar warsThe universe, however, could be a bit more of a challenge.

Despite his comedic and manic demeanor, the Genie could be a creature made up entirely of Force energy, neither light nor darkness. His motives are entirely his, but it would be quite difficult to see him commit negative or harmful actions. Simply put, he lives by the will of the Force.

7 Nick Wilde (light or neutral side)

Nick doesn’t exactly have the cleanest record in the galaxy, but he would make one of the best smugglers in the universe. With his devious nature and quick thinking, he could easily outsmart the famous Han Solo if he really had to.

His piloting skills might need further investigation, but if there’s one guy who can pull himself out of a confrontation with Kanjaklub or Jabba the Hutt, it’s none other than Slick Nick himself. And they said Kenobi was the great negotiator.

6 Olaf (light side)

There is no other place that Olaf could fall into. He’s too wide-eyed and innocent to be anything other than the lighter on the bright side. The Sith don’t exactly have a reputation for warm hugs. The hardest part is knowing where it would fit.

He could be a great companion for the heroes or an ambassador for Hoth given his status as a snowman. No matter what he might be, his position as one of Disney’s most popular sidekicks should remain intact.

5 Point (dark side)

Stitch would make one of the best Gray Jedi, but he might have more fun as the Sith Lord of the dark side of the Force. He has more than a destructive temper, and his vicious side would be a great addition to add to the Empire or the First Order.

Whether he’s a mighty Sith or an ingenious, indestructible bounty hunter, Stitch’s disturbing nature could make integration elsewhere difficult. It is a large galaxy, it would be impossible for him not to feel at home.

4 Winnie the Pooh (light side)

While he would never lift a paw on anyone, let alone a lightsaber, Pooh would make one of the council’s most beloved and respected Jedi Masters. His laid back demeanor and unconventional wisdom make him the perfect candidate for a master who is one with the Force.

Seeing him in an oversized set of dresses and snuggled comfortably in one of Coruscant’s rounded chairs is an absolutely adorable image and perfect for a Pooh script outside of The Hundred Acre Wood.

3 Donald Duck (dark side)

Anger is one of the steps on the way to the dark side, and if there’s one Disney character who has an explosive temper that would make Kylo Ren blush with shame, it’s Donald Duck. Whether he’s a Sith Lord or an Imperial Executor, Donald’s fits of rage are a force to be reckoned with.

He might not be a Disney villain, but it’s hard to imagine someone with Donald Duck’s record on the light side. The heat of his temper tantrums alone could fuel the Death Star.

2 Goofy (light side)

Even though Goofy stumbles upon himself on a regular basis, it’s hard not to see him as the galaxy’s favorite Gungan goofball. That being said, even Jar-Jar has gone general.

Watching Goofy take out a fleet of Battle Droids with a blaster unintentionally strapped to his leg wouldn’t be a stretch. It’s impossible that George Lucas didn’t take at least some influence from the dippy dog ​​when creating Naboo’s amphibious funnyman.

1 Mickey Mouse (light side)

Mickey would be one of the brilliant heroes of rebellion or resistance. He might be a little too emotional to be a true Jedi Master, like Luke Skywalker, but he would definitely be up there with Poe Dameron or Wedge Antilles, among other brave heroes on the light side.

The mouse may be everyone’s favorite, but it’s not exactly the most complex member of the gang. However, that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have a distinguished position on the winning team. He could easily stand among the legendary heroes of the galaxy.

