Washington Football Draft Ranking: ‘The Best Process’ – Mayhew

ASHBURN, Virginia – The Washington football team made ten picks in total, including six on a busy Saturday to wrap up the 2021 NFL Draft.

It is obviously unfair to file a draft immediately after execution, but it must be done.

Our initial grade for the entire 2021 class is a B.

It might not be sexy, but it’s good – with the potential to be more.

The general reason for a “B” grade? The classroom has plenty of room for potential and growth, but there are enough lingering questions and concerns that we should keep a perspective on.

“This is one of the best processes I’ve been involved in,” said new Managing Director Martin Mayhew. “It was a very, very good process.”

If they feel good? Who helps. Now how do we feel? The WFT transport selection form.

1st round: Jamin Davis – LB – Kentucky: We gave this choice a B less Thursday night in stride and we’ll stick with that. Davis has a high advantage but he’s not a finished product and Washington may have hit a bit.

READ MORE: Jamin is motivated by this.

2nd round: Samuel Cosmi – OT – Texas: Cosmi in the first round would have been a major reach. At # 51, it represents value and versatility. He should be the swing tackle this year with the chance to start at some point. Category B

READ MORE: Cosmi meets a need

3rd round: Benjamin St-Juste – CB – Minnesota: A chance at a high cap here if it can grow. Could convert to safety but for now a cornerback. A 6’3 “frame gives him a chance to compete and challenge balls. Grade – B +

READ MORE: WFT selects St-Juste 3rd

Dyami Brown – WR – North Carolina: Maybe not pure need, but another playmaker added to the mix that can help shift the attack and reduce the pressure on an individual. Brown can play on the field. Some have compared him to Terry McLaurin as a receiver. The WFT has value here. Grade – A

READ MORE: A ‘flight’ for Dyami

4th round: John Bates – TE – BYU: An interesting choice as a tight end combo was in desperate need and he was probably the best player available to do it.

Bates joined tight former WFT and NFL Logan Paulsen and yours (Chris Russell) moments after his selection.

“I definitely see myself as a really well balanced tight end,” Bates told us. “I’m very proud of the running game and trying to be an effective running blocker and I also feel like I can stretch the court and win big, big plays and be able to do a little bit of everything. “

Grade – C +

5th round: Darrick Forrest – S – Cincinnati: Ron Rivera and Martin Mayhew have said Forrest is Nate Kaczor’s special teams coordinator’s favorite grassroots special-teams hope. It could also help with security. Grade – B +

READ MORE: Coming out of the “Forrest”?

6th round: Camaron Cheeseman – LS – Michigan: A long snapper via an exchange with Philadelphia. It was a very aggressive decision. “I love the long snapper. Cameron has a certain personality,” Rivera said. It is zont. Grade – F

READ MORE: An addition to cheese

7th round: Will Bradley-King – DE – Baylor: Rivera and Marty Hurney think he’s a potentially explosive pass-rusher. We’ll see. Grade – C

Shaka Toney – DE / Edge – Penn State: Much like Bradley-King, the WFT added some potential juice in the pass rush department. Do these two choices officially end Ryan Kerrigan’s stay in Washington? Grade – C

READ MORE: Shaka in the seventh

Dax Milne – WR – BYU: Another receiver who should once again tell you all about what Rivera and his team thought about Steven Sims Jr., Antonio Gandy-Golden, and maybe others. Milne made some striking catches on Zach Wilson’s cuts.

Grade – C +

READ MORE: Here are the UDFAs