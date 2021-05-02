Entertainment
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and more celebrities urge fans to support India amid second wave of COVID-19
As many celebrities in Bollywood and the South are doing their best to help with their donations amid the second wave of COVID-19 in the country, several Hollywood celebrities like Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Katy Perry and others called on their fans to come forward. and do their part for India, which has been hit the hardest by this pandemic. Shawn shared a video talking about the current situation and said: If you’ve ever been touched by Indian culture or the Indian people, just donate or share, or whatever you can do to help.
On the flip side, Camila Cabello shared a video and urged fans to help them with a caption: “India is facing a devastating second wave of COVID infections and needs resources and support to help save lives. If you can help @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia raise $ 1 million for @give_india and their generous sponsor @indiaspora will be matched! Every dollar will be doubled so we can do our best to make a difference! Click on the link on this post to donate now ”
Katy Perry also urged fans on social media with a message and wrote: “You may have heard of the devastation of the pandemic in India by now: Every day a new world record is set for the number of Covid cases (386,453 JUST TODAY according to @NPR) with peak coming. Hospitals have stopped admitting patients because they lack vital supplies and equipment, including oxygen , letting people watch their loved ones die on stretchers outside the hospital doors. My friends at @thebritishasiantrust are trying to help by getting as many oxygen concentrators to hospitals as quickly as possible. If you want to help, please consider donating at the link in my bio. ”
