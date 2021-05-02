Johnny Crawford dies, co-starring in The Rifleman





Actor Johnny Crawford, best known for his role as Mark McCain as a child actor in The Rifleman, has died. He was 75 years old. According to the site of the actors, he died Thursday with his wife by his side after battling Alzheimer’s disease and contracting COVID-19. It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Johnny Crawfords, the website published. We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support from friends and fans around the world. Crawford rose to fame after being cast in the ABC series The Rifleman, which ran for five seasons. Crawford played the son of western rancher Lucas McCain (Chuck Connors) who was also a Civil War veteran. His role in The Rifleman saw him be nominated for an Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Prior to playing young McCain, Crawford was one of the first Mouseketeers at the Mickey Mouse Club. He also made appearances in many television series that aired in the 1950s, including The Lone Ranger, The Count of Monte Cristo, and The Loretta Young Show. The actor also worked in music. In 1962, Crawfords song Cindys Birthday peaked on the Billboard charts at No. 8. He is also credited with performing the song Easy Come Easy Go featured on the 2004 movie Hellboy. My dear friend #JohnnyCrawford has just died. I pray for his wife Charlotte because she was by his side. Johnny was a true cowboy and will be sorely missed. He was an original member of the Mickey Mouse Club and played the son on The Rifleman. pic.twitter.com/oNKeC5Ouac Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) April 30, 2021 Friends of entertainment remembered Crawford on Twitter as an inspiration and a dear friend. My dear friend #JohnnyCrawford has just passed away. I pray for his wife Charlotte because she was by his side. Johnny was a true cowboy and will be sorely missed, wrote Happy Days actor Scott Baio. Actor Bruce Boxleitner wrote: @johnnycrawford was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I never heard a crossword pass his lips. An inspiration to me as a boy and a friend of mine since the 80s. .@johnnycrawford was one of the nicest guys I have ever met. I never heard a crossword pass his lips. An inspiration to me as a boy and a friend of mine since the 80s, I had the pleasure of meeting the man behind the actor, singer, musician, roper and cowboy. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/o2oRan9Yt0 Bruce Boxleitner (@boxleitnerbruce) April 30, 2021







