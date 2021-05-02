Grand Prairie votes yes on $ 75 million economic development bond





Grand Prairie adopts Proposition A, a $ 75 million economic development bond Grand Prairie voters said yes to the $ 75 million economic development bond with 57% of voters in favor of Proposition A. The funds should be distributed as follows: $ 50 million for community development. hotel conference facilities at Epic Central; $ 15 million for restaurant shells at Epic Central; the rest would be invested in the city center with funds spent on buying land and buildings for economic development. Current plans are for Grand Prairie to build two hotels with a communicating conference center. According to Mayor Ron Jensen, the state of Texas is pushing Grand Prairie to build these projects by refunding GP its 6.25% sales tax and all sales taxes generated in hotels and the conference center, as well as everything which is less than 1000 feet from the hotels / conference center. “This will conservatively earn us $ 25,000,000.00 over the 10 years that they do it. $ 25 million. This does not include sales tax which we normally receive, restaurant rent and hotel / conference center income. As you can see, the revenue generated will exceed the cost of paying the bonds and will actually help our tax base, ”Mayor Jensen wrote on Facebook. Grand Prairie wants epic Central Zone to become an entertainment district Grand Prairie has two bills that could impact City Revenue House Bill 2127 and Senate Bill 1284. The bills would allow Grand Prairie to establish an area of entertainment encompassing hotels, new restaurants as well as the new Chicken n Pickle and lakes and large lawns. Why is this important? Well, that would allow customers to carry their alcoholic drink anywhere in that area. Instead of having to leave your beer, wine or cocktail at the restaurant where it was purchased. This is important because we will have some kind of entertainment function on the lake and bands will perform on the stages set up on the lawn. Both Sundance Square in Fort Worth and Texas Live in Arlington have this legislative approval. Grand Prairie City Council Election Results David Espinosa was re-elected to the GPISD School Board District 5. Council candidates Greg Giessner and Steve Junior Ezeonu will compete in the second round, as will District 6 candidates Kurt Johnson and Jeff Wooldridge. The second round of elections will take place on Saturday June 5. comments comments







