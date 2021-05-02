Making actor-centric art, the new Virtual Repertory Theater Collective becomes Wilde

Oscar Wilde fans will be entitled to The importance of being serious in two live shows by Virtual repertoire theater collective on Zoom May 8 and 9, 2021. The new company, founded last December, promises twists and turns, fabulous journeys and of course, romance.

One of our favorite things about working with scripts that are taken into account theater classics, said Kari Kitts, artistic director, is that we always find a way to bring views to our characters while honoring the play. We aim to take these, in some cases, extremely outdated views of women, representations about relationship and sex and give them a VRTC update. We are proud ourselves to be a favorable environment for women and to integrate our progressive ideas with our artistic work.

While it’s perfectly easy to be cynical after more than a year inside, said Mitch Macdonald, Co-Director, VRTC invites question What if we were all just a little more serious with those we love? The humor and charm of this classic history are great restaurateurs for a weary spirit of the world.

The importance of being serious will be presented live on Saturday May 8 at 8:30 p.m. and Sunday May 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Tickets, $ 5 each, can be purchased online.

The show features performances by Mitch Macdonald, Kari Kitts, Jason Dollar, Elizabeth A. Weiss, Amy Conley, Abby Goldbloom-Helzner and Fred Cremer and is co-directed by Kari Kitts and Mitch Macdonald.

I wanted to give the actors the chance to have a real creative say and not to spend the prime of your career playing small roles.

The Virtual Repertory Theater Collective was founded on December 29 2020, at provide a safe place for performers to work, to empower actors with creative input and use new technological tools to offer art to the people. VRTC aims to challenge the status quo for what it means to be a theater, how actors choose their work and which theater tit looks like the 21st century.

Founding Artistic Director Kari Kitts explains:

Mitch Macdonald and I are locals and we have two more Local DCs in our production of The importance of being serious.

I started the business after resuming playing after a long hiatus during the pandemic. I did some virtual readings with the Sterling Playmakers (where I met Mitch), then I was chosen for the Fauquier Community Theater production of It’s a wonderful life which led to being cast in another production of It’s a Wonderful life. in Bakersfield [California] Community theater. Three of the members of our company come from this production.

When It’s a wonderful life closed I decided within two days to start my own business. I knew I wanted to keep doing theater and be able to connect with actors from all over the country and maybe even the world. So I contacted people with my vision of the collective.

Part of the reason I started the collective wasn’t just that I wanted connect with other actors; I I wanted to have more control over what types of coins I would get. I wanted to make sure that I would get to do a job that challenges me and the members of our company, and that we have the main job when we wanted it.

We do a show every six weeks and each year, each member of the company chooses a show, starts in any part they want, and co-direct the show. I wanted to give the actors the chance to have a real creative say in the type of work they have done and not just spending the prime of their career playing a few or additional roles.

We cast actors who are not members of the company and who improves the work we do, but the heart of our business has a commitment to invest and support each other first as artists, then extend to the theater community as a whole.

Our plans for the future are to continue to be completely virtual, bicoastal theater company, even post-pandemic. There are many places all all over the country who have limited access to the theater and we can be anywhere anyone has an internet connection. On our three shows so far, we have audience members who have become regulars from Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and the United Kingdom.

Our first production was Romeo and Juliet the weekend of Valentine’s Day, and weve also hosted a performance for women in the arts, speaking against violence against women in artistic communities, something that the women of our company have known.

We have a full season planned for the year with well-known plays; those who make up our main stage fare. But we also do original material, newer shows other artists and organize a one-act festival.

Neither of us ever met physically but we bonded so deeply to create this special new type of theater and were very excited about the future.

Find and follow Virtual Repertory Theater Collective on Facebook and Instagram.