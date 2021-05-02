Why Nick doesn’t help June escape Gilead

Nick Blaine is one of Gilead’s commanders in The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 – so why can’t he get June out, and why is he stalking her instead?

Warning: SPOILERS ahead for The Handmaid’s Tale season 4, episodes 1 to 3.

Commander Nick Blaines says he’s in love with June and the two are having a baby together – so why did he capture her instead of helping her escape The Handmaid’s Tale season 4? Nick has always been a rather impenetrable character whose inner thoughts are seldom known, but over the last three seasons of the series, it has gradually become clear how important, complex and fragile he is.

Introduced in The Handmaid’s Tale season 1 as pilot of Fred Waterford, Nick agreed to impregnate June at the request of Serena Waterford. The two conceived baby Nichole and have since been in a secret, passionate and recurring relationship. It ultimately led to tragedy when Nick received a bride, Eden, and was cold and distant with her during their marriage. Eden fell in love with a Guardian, Isaac, and the two were executed for their infidelity.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4: New Actors & Returning Characters Guide

Despite his sympathies and connections with the rebellious elements of Gilead, Nick was unable to save Eden and it appears he has very little power to protect June either – although he claims to be doing his best. to prevent it from sustaining serious injury or death. Is Nick still loyal to Gilead and trying to keep June there, or is he just trapped inside the government machine and doing his best with the power he has?

Does Nick have any loyalty to Gilead?

Flashbacks to Nick’s past have revealed he was a part of Gilead at a very early stage – even before Gilead was founded, in fact. Coming from a struggling family and supporting his alcoholic brother, Nick had been fired from several different jobs. Seeing his potential, Commander Pryce (who at the time worked at the Quarry Center) met Nick after they met and told him about the Sons of Jacob and their plans to fix the world. To a young man lacking direction in his life, this idea was undoubtedly very appealing, and it implied that Nick might have been part of the President’s massacre that marked the beginning of Gilead’s takeover.

Although he appeared to play a subordinate role as Fred Waterford’s chauffeur, Nick was actually an eye – reporting to Commander Pryce on the events at the Waterford house. However, he also kept many secrets from Pryce, including his own relationship with June, and has ties to Mayday which enabled him to organize June’s escape attempt at the start of The Handmaid’s Tale season 2. It certainly looks like the real loyalty Nick might have had to Gilead is gone, especially since Pryce was killed in the bombing of the new Rachel and Leah Center. So if Nick is a commander and is no longer loyal to Gilead, why did he capture June instead of trying to free her?

Nick can’t protect June if he’s on the wall

Nick’s love for June ironically seems to be the main thing preventing him from helping her escape. As commander, Nick is in a unique and precarious position. He is now presumably watched by the Eyes in the same way he once watched Fred Waterford, and cannot afford to raise the slightest suspicion that he is less than 100% loyal to Gilead. Nick’s position in government allows him to protect June from execution, and it was perhaps because of his persuasion that June and the other maids were sent to Magdalene Colony rather than being killed outright. . Nick has undoubtedly seen many failed attempts to escape Gilead, including his own plan to get June out early in Season 2, and knows that a full-blown escape attempt could end with the two. hanging on the wall.

Related: Every Song From The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4

While The Handmaid’s Tale is obsessed with June’s story, it’s also worth considering that Nick may have goals outside of his security. If he has turned completely on Gilead, he may be considering using his position as commander to dismantle the government from within, whether by sabotaging plans or providing information to U.S. intelligence and Canadian. And if Nick does get caught and killed, there will likely be no one left in his high post who is willing to work against Gilead.

Why Nick captured June after her escape

Even though Nick can’t actively help June escape Gilead, there’s the slightly more complicated fact that he personally picked her up while she was staying with Ms. Keyes. However, this can be explained once again by Nick doing all he can to protect June, barring something that would compromise his role as Commander. The whole of Gilead’s machine was dedicated to hunting in June, and there would always be a commander in charge of the hunting party; better that this commander be Nick than anybody else. Given the scarcity The Handmaid’s Tale shows Nick’s version of the story, it is possible that he has been sabotage the hunt for June as long as he could. This would explain how she escaped capture for weeks, and why the Guardians arrived too late at Keyes’ farm to capture the other maids. Nick even offered June coded insurance; his first words to her at Keyes’ farm were: “Where are the maids?“- his way of telling him that his friends got out on time.

Did Nick secretly help June escape in “The Crossing”?

Last escape in June, at the end of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 4, Episode 3, “The Crossing,” extended the suspension of audience disbelief to breaking point. Although June is Gilead’s public enemy number one and has escaped several times already, she and the other captured maids were transported to a settlement in Magdalene with only Aunt Lydia and a single Guardian. There were handcuffs on them, but no shackles on their feet, and the van door was unlocked. Most convenient of all, the van ride was timed such that it had to stop at a railway crossing (although that time was not convenient enough for Alma and Brianna).

Before being transferred to the red van, June met Nick privately on a bridge, where they exchanged a passionate kiss. It stands to reason that while Nick was leading the charge when June was captured, he also made arrangements to transfer her to the Magdalen Colony. As the captain, he would know exactly what time the train would pass, and he may also have made transport security deliberately light. This theory begs the question of why Nick didn’t tell June that he organized this window of opportunity for her escape, but maybe he didn’t want to force her into a dangerous jailbreak.

More: Did The Handmaid’s Tale Go Too Far? Why does this have to end

Where to watch Elijah Kelley The Wiz Live! Online (Netflix, Hulu or Prime?)





About the Author