Devi Sri Prasad who scored a musical blockbuster with Uppena earlier this year is said to have pocketed a Bollywood biggie.

According to reports, Devi Sri Prasad has been hired to compose two songs for Ranveer Singhs’ upcoming film Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty.

Devi has already finished composing the songs. While one is an energetic dance number, the other is a melody. The team is convinced that the two songs from DSP will be hit parades.

Cirkus is said to be an extraordinary commercial artist. It stars Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is in the final stages of filming.

