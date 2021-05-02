Biopic about the late Steve Irwin ‘gaining momentum’ in Hollywood

A biopic on the late environmentalist Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin is reportedly in the works.

According to Woman’s day, the as-yet-untitled project is “ gaining momentum ” in Hollywood, with major studios and leading actors supposedly interested.

Film executives are apparently drawn to the biopic due to Steve’s popularity in America, where he was known for his long-running Animal Planet TV series and appearances on late night cat shows in the late years. 90s and early 2000s.

Photographed here on June 26, 2002, in San Francisco

Australia is also one of the few destinations where movies can be safely shot during the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes a biopic of a famous Australian particularly appealing.

Steve’s widow, Terri, and daughter, Bindi, are said to be involved in discussions about the film, which would follow Steve’s life as a zookeeper’s son growing up in Queensland in the 1970s to achieve worldwide fame in as a larger-than-life crocodile hunter.

“ There is no way this project can move forward without Terri and Bindi involved every step of the way, ” a source told Woman’s Day.

Steve's widow Terri (left) and daughter Bindi (right)

“ Steve’s international appeal, especially for Americans, cannot be ignored and this is not the first time that a project like this has been presented to [the Irwin family]”.

Several names have been mentioned in connection with the film, Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth has reportedly been considered for the role of Steve.

However, Terri has reportedly said that she would prefer a lesser-known Australian actor like Lincoln Lewis to play her late husband.

Photographed with actor Bruce Willis in 2002

Chris Hemsworth (pictured)

Lincoln Lewis (pictured)

Steve, who died in September 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a wildlife documentary in Queensland, was involved in several Hollywood films during his life.

He made an appearance in Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), provided his voice for Happy Feet (2006), and starred alongside his wife in The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course in 2002.

Photographed at the 2002 Hollywood premiere of The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Irwin family continued to be featured in the media after Steve’s death, filming various series for Animal Planet, including the reality show Crikey! These are the Irwins.

They also operate the Australian Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Bindi, 22, won the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, sparking renewed interest in his family in the United States.