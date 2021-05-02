Connect with us

Entertainment

Biopic about the late Steve Irwin ‘gaining momentum’ in Hollywood

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


A biopic on the late environmentalist Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin is reportedly in the works.

According to Woman’s day, the as-yet-untitled project is “ gaining momentum ” in Hollywood, with major studios and leading actors supposedly interested.

Film executives are apparently drawn to the biopic due to Steve’s popularity in America, where he was known for his long-running Animal Planet TV series and appearances on late night cat shows in the late years. 90s and early 2000s.

Hollywood treatment: A biopic on the late environmentalist Steve “The Crocodile Hunter” Irwin is reportedly in the works. Photographed here on June 26, 2002, in San Francisco

Australia is also one of the few destinations where movies can be safely shot during the Covid-19 pandemic, which makes a biopic of a famous Australian particularly appealing.

Steve’s widow, Terri, and daughter, Bindi, are said to be involved in discussions about the film, which would follow Steve’s life as a zookeeper’s son growing up in Queensland in the 1970s to achieve worldwide fame in as a larger-than-life crocodile hunter.

“ There is no way this project can move forward without Terri and Bindi involved every step of the way, ” a source told Woman’s Day.

Work in progress: The as-yet-untitled project is `` gaining momentum '' in Hollywood with major studios and prominent actors reportedly interested, Woman's Day reports. Steve's widow Terri (left) and daughter Bindi (right) are reportedly involved in discussions about the film

Work in progress: The as-yet-untitled project is “ gaining momentum ” in Hollywood with major studios and prominent actors reportedly interested, Woman’s Day reports. Steve’s widow Terri (left) and daughter Bindi (right) are reportedly involved in discussions about the film

“ Steve’s international appeal, especially for Americans, cannot be ignored and this is not the first time that a project like this has been presented to [the Irwin family]”.

Several names have been mentioned in connection with the film, Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth has reportedly been considered for the role of Steve.

However, Terri has reportedly said that she would prefer a lesser-known Australian actor like Lincoln Lewis to play her late husband.

Appeal: Film executives are apparently drawn to the biopic due to Steve's popularity in America, where he was known for his long-running Animal Planet TV series and appearances on late night cat shows at the end. from the 90s and early 2000s. Photographed with actor Bruce Willis in 2002

Appeal: Film executives are apparently drawn to the biopic due to Steve’s popularity in America, where he was known for his long-running Animal Planet TV series and appearances on late night cat shows at the end. from the 90s and early 2000s. Photographed with actor Bruce Willis in 2002

Famous face: Several names have been mentioned in connection with the film, Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth (pictured) has reportedly been considered for the role of Steve

Famous face: Several names have been mentioned in connection with the film, Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth (pictured) has reportedly been considered for the role of Steve

Another candidate: However, Terri has reportedly said she would prefer a lesser-known Australian actor like Lincoln Lewis (pictured) to portray her late husband.

Another candidate: However, Terri has reportedly said she would prefer a lesser-known Australian actor like Lincoln Lewis (pictured) to portray her late husband.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Australia Zoo and Animal Planet for comment.

Steve, who died in September 2006 at the age of 44 after being pierced in the chest by a stingray barb while filming a wildlife documentary in Queensland, was involved in several Hollywood films during his life.

He made an appearance in Dr. Dolittle 2 (2001), provided his voice for Happy Feet (2006), and starred alongside his wife in The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course in 2002.

Showbiz: Steve, who died in September 2006 at the age of 44 while filming a wildlife documentary in Queensland, was involved in several Hollywood films during his lifetime. Photographed at the 2002 Hollywood premiere of The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

Showbiz: Steve, who died in September 2006 at the age of 44 while filming a wildlife documentary in Queensland, was involved in several Hollywood films during his lifetime. Photographed at the 2002 Hollywood premiere of The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course

The Irwin family continued to be featured in the media after Steve’s death, filming various series for Animal Planet, including the reality show Crikey! These are the Irwins.

They also operate the Australian Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

Bindi, 22, won the US version of Dancing with the Stars in 2015, sparking renewed interest in his family in the United States.

In the Spotlight: The Irwin family continued to be featured in the media after Steve's death, filming various series for Animal Planet, including the reality show Crikey! These are the Irwins. Pictured (L to R): Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin with Bindi's husband Chandler Powell

In the Spotlight: The Irwin family continued to be featured in the media after Steve’s death, filming various series for Animal Planet, including the reality show Crikey! These are the Irwins. Pictured (L to R): Robert, Terri and Bindi Irwin with Bindi’s husband Chandler Powell

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: