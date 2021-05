3rd Annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series Begins Later in May

The Galva Arts Council has announced talented lineup for the third annual Levitt AMP Galva Music Series presented by Regional Media. Held at Wiley Park in Galva, the Sunday concerts are an opportunity for all ages to enjoy free live music in a picnic setting. Food and drinks will be available for purchase during the concerts. Entrance to concerts is free for all. The series is part of a larger network of live musical events. The 2021 range includes: May 30 Hello Bedlam, Surf Zombies June 6 Avey Grouws Band, Stone & Snow June 13 Shamarr Allen, the deep hollow June 20 Rags and riches, ley line June 27 Radio Free Honduras, The Arcadian Wild 11 July Front Country, Bonne Finken July 18 Lewis Knudsen, Mississippi Heat July 25 Elizabeth Moen, Heather Newman Aug. 1 – India Ramey, Trevor sensor August 8 Wayne Hancock, Craig Gerdes The main sponsors are Mediacom, Illinois Arts Council, Quad City Arts, Bishop Hill Bakery & Eatery, and others. About the Galva Arts Council The mission of the Galva Arts Council is to enrich the quality of life in Galva through the advancement and promotion of the arts, fostering appreciation of the arts through participation and participation in artistic events, providing member services and advocacy for the arts. About the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation The Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation is a private foundation that exists to strengthen the American social fabric. Through its support for the creation of creative spaces, the Levitt Foundation empowers communities to transform underused public spaces into welcoming destinations where the power of free live music brings people together and energizes community life. Major areas of foundation funding include the permanent Levitt sites and the Levitt AMP [Your City] Grant Awards, an annual grant competition. Over the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $ 20 million in grants to support access to free, high-caliber live music experiences while breathing new life into public spaces. For more information visit galvamusic.com.

