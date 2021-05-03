This upcoming Salman Khan film will undergo a title change – bollywood news





Salman Khan will again collaborate with Sajid Nadiad for the dramatic comedy “Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali”. The project is expected to be led by Farhad Samji who currently directs Akshay Kumar’s “Bachchan Pandey”. According to reports, the trio are considering changing the title of the film as there are a lot of snowflakes in society who would be offended by anything. A source told Bollywood Hungama: “They want to change the title to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and rename it. They are considering several titles and a new one will be locked very soon. The real reason for changing the title is to avoid any controversial sort around it. of the film’s release. Salman and Sajid respect all religions, however, didn’t want anyone to misinterpret their title Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali as something that pokes fun at two festivals. Therefore, looking for a new title . ” The film revolves around a family that has no religious boundaries and the inspiration for the same was drawn from Salman’s family itself. The source said: “Her father is Muslim. Her mother is Hindu. Helen Aunty is Catholic. Salman’s family is a living example of community friendship. The plot of the film will be similar. It will depict the ups and downs of ‘a family that celebrates Eid and Diwali with the same fervor. It will be Salman’s tribute to the enduring spirit of unity and brotherhood, a counterpoint to the currently stale atmosphere in the country. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will bring back the ‘Cinematic experience during the time of films like Yash Dharmputra and Dhool Ka Phool by Chopra. It addresses the issue of Hindu-Muslim friendship. ”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos