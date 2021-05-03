Blanchetts goes from Oscar-winning actor to producer: The DONG-A ILBO





Cate Blanchett has been nominated for the Academy Awards seven times for Best Actor and won the Oscars for Best Leading Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for Blue Jasmine and The Aviator. She is also known to have played multiple roles in a single movie, including two roles in Coffee and Cigarettes and 12 roles in Manifesto. He is a genius who perfectly knows how to play a male role. His appearances as a male character include a film about the life of Bob Dylans I’m Not Here and a play called Richard II. She also played one of the two lead roles and was involved as a producer in Carol, which had not been produced for over a decade due to the presence of two female lead characters and the fighting l ‘homosexuality. Its name alone exudes charisma. Blanchett, who made his Paradise Road debut in 1997, has grown into an unrivaled actor with his 24-year career in films and plays. However, not many people know that she is also a film producer. She founded a production company called Dirty Films with her husband and director Andrew Upton and produced Carol. Her choice for the second film production is Apples directed by Greek director Christos Nikou. Dong-A Ilbo told him by email about the film, which will be released in South Korea in May. The context of Apples is a world struck by a pandemic that causes sudden amnesia. The protagonist of the film, Aris, has lost his name and his home address. Hospital staff suggest Learn to Live, a program that creates memories from new experiences. Aris begins to accumulate universal experiences of humans, such as watching a movie, riding a bicycle, and even having sex with a woman and creating her own identity. Blanchett was captured by the film’s unique vibe after watching it at the Venice Film Festival last year as head of the jury. I had the chance to watch Apples at the film festival. Her story is unique and has a strange feel, but quite believable in real life. It seemed to be floating in the air and was unforgettable in my head. Later I had a reunion with Christos and constantly talked to him and laughed as soon as we met. Blanchett participated in the film as an executive producer and was in charge of its distribution. It supported the sales of films abroad in the film market where films are traded. There are many ways to get involved in film production depending on the needs of a director. It was very clear that I wanted to work with Christos, so my answer was, of course, yes when he asked me to help his film enter various markets after the Venice Film Festival. In particular, I thought the film needed a little breathing room as a lot of films struggled with overseas sales this year (due to the pandemic). As the film took six years to produce, the concept of a pandemic was in Christos’ head long before the infectious virus hit the world. As people go through difficult times due to COVID-19, audiences will be forced to watch the film from a pandemic perspective. This is only a coincidence, however. The film is about identity, loneliness, and the loss of what was once familiar. Such a story will resonate regardless of the weather. Jae-Hee Kim [email protected]

