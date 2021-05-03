Hollywood backs Vanessa Bryant as she launches Mambacita line





Vanessa bryant celebrated what would have been Tooth15th anniversary by announcing a new clothing line in its name – and Hollywood was quick to rally its support. About 20 stars posted selfies and photos over the weekend, showing them wearing Mambacita hoodies and other clothing peddled by Dannijo … the Vanessa company has joined forces for this launch. Some of the famous faces who bought their gear include Eva mendes, Kate hudson, Jimmy kimmel, Ciara, Lala kent, Jennifer garner, Kim kardashian, Cindy crawford, Lily aldridge, Tia Mowry, Reese witherspoon, Khloe kardashian, Ellen Pompeo, Michelle williams, Kelly rowland … with even more to connect the brand on their respective social networks. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. Oh and BTW, the sports world wasn’t sleeping on this drop either – professional athletes love Russel wilson, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving and ALL THE WARRIOR TEAM (including Steph Curry) were wearing Mambacita clothes on Saturday … and Vanessa made sure to scream them all. Vanessa explained that she dove into the new business saying she wanted to find a way to celebrate Gigi – who would have turned 15 on Saturday – by capturing her mind … and she felt like posting an entire line in his memory was the best way to do this. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. VB writes: “Gianna was kind, energetic, leadership and had so much MAMBACITA booty. When I thought about who would help me capture her both laid back and girly, I thought of @DANNIJO owned by a woman . sisters running a successful clothing line, they jumped at the chance to celebrate Gigis’ birthday with us as a volunteer. “ She goes on to say that the details of the line – even as far as putting #PlayGigisWay on the right arm of each hoodie (Gigi’s shooting arm) – are perfect in every way. The best part is that 100% of the proceeds go to the Mamba Foundation and Mambacita Sports … which serves underprivileged athletes, especially women in sports.

