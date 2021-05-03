Buckells from Line of Duty: Who’s the Actor Playing Him?





DCI Ian Buckells of Line of Duty has been an incompetent thorn on the AC-12 side since the return of the first series. Viewers couldn’t believe he was back as the Commander of Hillside Station in the sixth series. With her silly name, courtesy of Kate Fleming (“ shitty costumes ”), the fun Buckells figure was hoisted past the Three AC-12 Amigos in the Series Six finale to answer questions about his connection to the OCG . But who is the actor who plays Buckells? Who is Nigel Boyle? The Brummie Nigel actor has been a familiar face to British viewers for the past decade or so. As well as playing Buckells in Line of Duty since 2012, he’s been in series one, four, and six, many people will know him from The Inbetweeners in which he played “ Barman Two ” which cast the group from l year of Will, Jay, Simon and Neil. after Will told him they were all minors. Nigel also played a cop in Peaky Blinders and Home Fires and was Professor Mr. Hamley in Small Ax. He has also been in This Time With Alan Partridge, Count Arthur Strong and The End of the F ** king World. Anything else we should know about Nigel? He is a big fan of Aston Villa and also enjoys reggae. He’s also excited to be in Line of Duty, saying Digital Spy back in 2017: “I think it was around the same time last year, in February / March, that I got a call from my agent saying I had been checked for availability for Line of Duty (series 4) and I was ecstatic. I was really over the moon! “I always had a glimmer of hope. After the first series, my friends were like, ‘Are you coming back to the second series? “and when I told them I wasn’t, they were like, ‘No, we have to get Buckells back!'”







