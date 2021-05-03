Quentin Tarantino’s new Beverly cinema set to reopen in June





10:56 am PDT 05/02/2021



through



Lexy perez





The historic Renaissance Theater has announced plans to reopen on June 1.

The New Beverly Cinema in Los Angeles, owned and operated by Quentin Tarantino, has reopened. In one shared post On Saturday, on its social media channels and website, the Historic Revival Theater (located at 7165 Beverly Boulevard) announced plans to reopen on June 1. No further details were provided, but the theater said more information would be available soon. Built in 1929 as a first-generation movie theater, thelate Sherman Torgan purchased the theater in 1978, offering combinations of two feature films of classic, foreign, independent and arthouse cinema. After the unexpected death of the Patriarch from the family and operator of the theater in 2007, Tarantino ultimately purchased the building to save the property from the redevelopment. “It was going to be made into Super Cuts,” said the Oscar-winning filmmaker at the time. “I’ve been coming to the New Beverly since I was old enough to drive there from the South Bay since about 1982. So I couldn’t let that happen. Tarantino does the vast majority of the New Beverly’s monthly programming with numerous 35mm and 16mm prints from its private collection. “As long as I’m alive, and as long as I’m rich, the New Beverly will be there, showing dual features in 35mm,” Tarantino said. Last March, new Beverly cinema ad that they would be closed until further notice amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. The news comes nearly two months after the reduced-capacity theater was cleared to open as part of vaccine distribution and reduced COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations. California Governor Gavin last month Newsom announced plans to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and workplaces on June 15. Officials said enough people should be vaccinated by then to allow normal operations ahead of the pandemic.







