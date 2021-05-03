Rebel Wilson shares touching Instagram post after receiving bad news in her fertility battle





Rebel Wilson shared a message of solidarity with women struggling with fertility after receiving unspecified bad news about her personal struggle. I got some bad news today, the Australian actress said on Instagram Monday. In the cryptic post, the 41-year-old claimed she had no one to share it with, but said I had to tell someone. To all the women struggling with fertility, I can smell you, she said. The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes everything just doesn’t make sense. But I hope there is light about to shine through all the dark clouds. In December, Wilson revealed her decision to freeze her eggs, after spending 2020 devoting herself to a healthier lifestyle, which she dubbed her year of health. A Wilson rebel lightened up in a recent article. Credit: Instagram As all good career women should know, if this is something you are interested in, now is a good time to do it, Wilson said in an Instagram Live session. Getting into quarantine is even in a way leaving it a little too late. Better to do it a little earlier if you can. Rebel Wilson has hit his weight goal. Credit: Wilson Rebel / Instagram I was thinking about fertility and having good quality eggs in the bank, so I thought to myself, OK, I’m going to do it, I’m going to be healthy. Wilson, the star of blockbuster movies Perfect and Isn’t that romantic. documented her weight loss journey on social media, posting a poolside pose in March herself to show off her transformation. She had announced in November of last year that she had reached her weight goal of 75kg. Before that, she weighed around 105 kg. Wilson recently shot his new film in the UK, The almond and the seahorse.

