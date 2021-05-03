Television: Special events for some boring nights | Weekend

Serious academics may disagree with me, perhaps vehemently, but I maintain the purpose of all television, movie, theater, music, dance, and other entertainment shows.

If enlightenment, education, and life-changing epiphany follow, that’s a bonus or more, but the main job is to give people a good time, a smart, well-organized good time if possible.

Twice last week special programs that appeared on television were as boring as a seed catalog. Arguably each time these were news or ceremonial events and not subject to the same criteria as a regular broadcast, but both were put together by a broadcasting company, in each case ABC, who should have known TV production better and it’s time to make sure their viewers have something substantial and quality to watch.

In ABC’s defense, both programs, this year’s Oscars and two nights of the NFL Draft, are orchestrated by outside bodies who have business to deal with and some say what will happen on screen. . Prizes should be presented and the names of the editors should be read. Some drama and suspense is involved, but it comes in irregular doses, it’s the job of the TV producers to fill in something interesting.

The Oscars have had the lowest odds in years. Part of that is due to a year when people didn’t have the same access to movies as they usually do. Even I, a movie buff and historian, had to stay tuned for releases and know where to find them and how to watch them.

Lack of awareness of the rates or nominated performances is only part of the answer because in most years the majority of audiences don’t know about half of the films or recognize more than a handful of actors.

What’s missing lately is a heavy dose of Hollywood glamor and show biz razzmatazz. Add to this absence the propensity of current stars to use their time at the microphone to make political statements that make some people look cool and fashionable but annoy others because, agree or disagree with the speaker, they are not for the purpose of the Oscar ceremony and sign up as a preacher in an oh-what-a-good-boy-am-I fashionable way rather than something useful or inspiring.

Regina King, who premiered on the 2021 Oscars show, didn’t even joke that people would pick up their remotes and jumped into her moment of sentimental righteousness.

I interviewed Regina King and I love her. She’s smart and has a good sense of humor, but she killed the Oscars right from the start. I’m too curious who gets the Oscar to log out, but like King’s guest, many have.

Passing King, the show never took off as entertainment. I loved watching prices and fashions, but nothing in between even tried to entertain or meet the need to put on a TV program.

High-flying explanations of cinematic craftsmanship and even personal stories of how the presenters became interested in the films didn’t create any joy and wonder. They amazed. Each Oscar show can feature five songs, sheet music can be played, and key scenes from movies for years to show.

During this year’s Oscars, no musical numbers were performed and few clips from nominated films were shown. The producers seemed to make a point of keeping things solemn, mundane, and ho-hum.

Let’s face it. Glenn Close doing Da Butt in a ridiculous game chaired by Tyler Perry isn’t high enough to earn any praise.

At least Perry, when he became a philosophical upon accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, spoke of the middle and avoided the extremes. Thanks also to the European and Asian recipients who saved things for films and families.

When it comes to the NFL Draft, I couldn’t believe the clownish, silly, uninteresting chatter that was happening between the picks. It wasn’t the television. I was chaos. The commentators were talking to each other and seemed to argue over who could be more flattering and less incisive. The show had neither rhythm nor style. It was a free-for-all that never provided anything to watch or hear except when a real choice was made.

No one involved in the NFL should be proud of their performance, let alone the poor pace, looking for things to say, and high-energy antics that seemed to be borrowed from Holy Moly.

If this is the best ABC or the best TV I can make, maybe even I, a fan who likes to see things as they happen, will ask a newspaper or Google to find out who was awarded after the fact.

Misplaced praise

The only thing that bothers me when I listen to some jazz stations is when a deejay or a host gives credit for composing a song to the performer or arranger rather than the actual writer.

A Feeling Good song is sung often, and on two different occasions, both in TV talent contests, I’ve heard it attributed to people who sang it but didn’t have a hand in it. to write.

On top of who, Feeling Good was introduced as Michael Bubls. Over the past few weeks The Voice, even the subtitle read Feeling Good, Nina Simone.

Yes, Bubl recorded a catchy version of the song, and Simone, as usual, provides a definitive rendition of it, but the tune was written for a Broadway show in 1964, The Roar of the Greasepaint, the Smell of the Crowd, by musical composers, Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse.

How about some specific credit where it’s due?

Cooper does well on “Jeopardy!”

No host has grown as much as Anderson Cooper during his two weeks as a Jeopardy host!

At the end of his first week, I ranked Cooper as someone who is familiar with his TV ad skills but seemed a little colorless to keep Jeopardy! lively.

By week two, the final episode of which was preempted by the NFL Draft (Hrrumph!), Cooper seemed to find a step and was both easier to get along with in his banter with competitors and quicker with proper commentary. on the responses and situations that pertained to each program. Although not a fan of Cooper in general, I think he would be my second choice, after Ken Jennings, to succeed the late Alex Trebek when Jeopardy! resumes with a permanent host.

As of tonight (7 p.m., Channel 6), acting host is CBS Newss Bill Whitaker, a staple of the 60 Minute Big Eyes prime-time news program.

About Jeopardy !, a hubbub developed last week when a hand gesture from three-time champion Kelly Donahue was interpreted as a sign used by white supremacists. I believe Donahue when he says he had no political motive for holding three fingers diagonally against his tie the last time he appeared. He said he was indicating he had won three games and apologized if his post was misinterpreted.

The whole controversy is one more molehill, if not one molehill, turned into a mountain by people who see wrongdoing everywhere and happily pounce on them. I look forward to a day when people stop taking every complaint seriously and jumping on bluster of outrage until something big happens.

Young heroes die

In the beginning, television started the tradition of shows featuring families, which necessitated the hiring of children to play key roles.

Throughout television history, hundreds of kids have become household favorites, from Jerry Mathers and Ron Howard in the 1950s to the kids we’ve seen grow to be young adults on shows like Modern Family. , The Conners and The Goldbergs.

When I was a kid, midway through the previous century, I had two favorites among the juvenile actors of this period, Lee Aaker who played Corporal Rusty on Rin Tin Tin, and Johnny Crawford, a Mouseketeer I looked forward to. to see each. week like Mark McCain on The Rifleman.

The affection of my fans for these two child actors continues to this day. I stop at reruns of Rifleman, so I can watch young Johnny Crawford learn right from wrong in a nascent West thanks to his father, Lucas McCain, played by Chuck Connors.

Coincidentally, Aaker and Crawford died in April, Aaker earlier this month, Crawford on Thursday 29.

I have never met any of them, this is not as obvious a circumstance as you might think considering that I have been interviewing people from the history of TV and TV for over 50 years. and that I have met many actors that I appreciated as a child.

Nevertheless, I felt a loss on the occasion of their two deaths.

Anyone who remembers me from a few single-digit days may remember I had a Rin Tin Tin doll that I took with me everywhere. There is a picture of me holding the dog at a Thanksgiving dinner. Invariably people comment and say: What a beautiful dog! What was his name? I say Rinty and add that the dog is not real but a toy and part of my attachment to Rin Tin Tin, which I watched religiously, not only enjoying Lee Aaker but also John Y. Brown, who was playing at the head of the fort, Lieutenant Rip Maîtrise.

My attachment to Rin Tin Tin and Corporal Rusty was so great that I had a rusty suit that I wore frequently after school and wore for three consecutive Halloweens. Yes, I would pretend to be another child soldier at the fort who greeted Rusty when his parents were killed and I would make up the dialogue with Rusty and Rip and others from their base in Fort Apache.

I was also an imaginary friend of Mark McCain. There was something thoughtful about Johnny Crawford’s approach to the role that I continue to see in reruns today. Like the other boys in the TV series, he got into trouble that his father should save him from. He also witnessed a lot as the West went from savage to more civilized and organized. Mr. Crawfords Mark seemed so understanding and mature. He was also not afraid to be a good kid, someone who could accept situations and learn from them.

Lee Aaker did not continue to play after childhood. Reports say he died destitute and almost unknown. It makes me especially sad because I can still imagine scenes from Rin Tin Tin and of course remember and imagine Mr. Aaker as a child.

Johnny Crawford stayed in the entertainment business and continued to act. You can see it in shows from a few years ago. while building a career as a composer and musician.

Each generation has its nostalgic shows and nostalgic characters. While I remember Tommy Rettig, Billy Gray, Jon Provost, Paul Peterson, Rusty Hamer, Angela Cartwright, Shelley Fabares, Tony Dow, Dwayne Hickman, Jay North, Lori Martin, Noreen Corcoran, and a raft of Mouseketeers, the two who mattered most and who I loved the most were Lee Aaker and Johnny Crawford.

May the two rest in peace. As long as the Howdy Doody and Mickey Mouse Club generation live, they will remember.

Neal Zoren’s television column appears every Monday.