Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff babies have adorable play date

Name a more iconic play date! Mandy Moore and Hilary Duff met this weekend for an adorable reunion between their two children, August Harrison Goldsmith, two months, and Mae James Bair, one month.

The This Is Us star shared a photo on her Instagram Story from their hangout session, snapping a photo of the two children lying next to each other. While August seemed cold in the moment as he looked into the distance, Mae had a different reaction and appeared to cry as the photo was taken.

When August met Mae: A Love Story for the Ages, Moore hilariously captured the photo.

The Younger star shared a photo of Moores with her story, adding: Finding a Fall and Winter Friend

Moore welcomed her first child with husband Taylor Goldsmith in February, while Duff welcomed her second child with husband Matthew Koma in March. The couple welcomed Banks, 2, in October 2018 and Duff shares son Luca, 9, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Both moms have been honest about life before and after pregnancy, opening up to the ups and downs that come with becoming a mother.

Moore, who just celebrated her 37th birthday, became aware of the challenges of breastfeeding last month now that she’s back on the set of This Is Us. The actor took to his Instagram story to share how she was treating a blocked duct in his chest.

“I got home from work at 2 am and stayed up a bit to feed myself and try to sort through this clogged duct,” she writes. Thank you for all these sweet messages, dear nursing friends. I definitely do football and nursing catches exclusively on the affected side, lecithin, massages, hot epsom salt baths, etc. All good!”

The first-time mum opened up about her painful labor experience in March in a session with prenatal chiropractor Dr Elliot Berlin for her “Pregnancy Podcast Informed.

Her initial plan was to have a drug-free home birth, but several hours later, when labor started to speed up, she realized it was time to go to the hospital.

“I felt super prepared,” she said. “And it all just came out the window. For me, it was just a matter of instinct.”

She described the experience as an acidic trip and the childbirth was a very insular experience.

Duff has never shied away from sharing the truths of motherhood, including some of the pains that can accompany pregnancy. While pregnant with her youngest daughter, the 33-year-old revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that she was suffering from a painful side effect commonly known as crotch lightening.

I didn’t have it with the other kids, she explained. So I texted my midwife the other day, and I was like: What’s going on with the stabbing pains in my vagina ?! … It’s horrible, as if you were struck by lightning.

As for giving birth to her third child, Duff revealed last month that her son Luca was on hand for her home birth. It was important for the actor that his son was there so that he could see what women go through during childbirth.

“It was pretty important to me because I’m really very open and honest with him about the strength of women and what childbirth is like,” she said. “He knows all about the rules and it’s important for me to normalize this conversation with him for all the women who are going to be in his life.”