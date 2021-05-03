HIGH RATINGS: Dance marathon, tips for bar workers, library outreach





In Queensbury, Students, parents, school staff and local businesses came together to raise more than half a million dollars in a covid-truncated South Top Marathon dance at Six Flags Great Escape on Friday. The annual dance marathon in which students normally gather in the high school gymnasium for 28 hours over two days to dance and do activities to benefit local charitable causes has been moved to the amusement park this year due to covid restrictions . This year’s event only lasted 1 p.m., 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday. Nonetheless, the 44th annual event still managed to raise $ 506,013 for 24 charities and individuals, which is a testament to the hard work of all who participated in a very difficult time. In the capital region, local entertainment organization Two Buttons Deep (2BD) has raised and donated more than $ 10,000 to local restaurants over the past six weeks to help these establishments as they battle the pandemic. The organization – which, among other activities, raises funds through crowdfunding to help local restaurant staff lose tips during the economic shutdown – recently donated $ 1,500 to Hatties Restaurant in Saratoga Springs. . Other beneficiaries of the Big Tip Energy program include the Jay Street Pub in Schenectady, The Bishop in Troy, and Son of Egg in Albany. Each week, 2BD selects a new recipient for the donation from the names submitted by the public and collects the donations using Venmo. To encourage giving, the CDTA is offering a $ 100 gift card each week to a random person who contributes at least $ 10 to the weekly fundraising effort. For more information on Two Buttons Deep and to donate to the Big Tip Energy campaign, visit https://www.twobuttonsdeep.com/. In Schenectady, Schenectady County Public Library Youth Services Librarians have been extremely busy during the pandemic developing virtual programs for youth and families. A year ago, the library launched a Facebook group, SCPL Jeunesse et Familles, and a YouTube page. The Facebook group recently surpassed 600 users. Until the library returns to full service, the YouTube page and Facebook page will continue to serve the youth and families of the community. To access the Facebook page, visit: https://www.facebook.com/groups/452813008838392. To access the YouTube channel, visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCtIL_nmfL_iSjiHNIx6J1A. SHARE YOUR HIGH RATINGS

High Notes is a Monday article from The Gazette's Opinion section that highlights the good that is being done in our communities.







