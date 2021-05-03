Actor Zhu Houren’s son Joel Choo leaves Mediacorp





Second-generation actor Joel Choo, whose father is veteran actor Zhu Houren, announced in an Instagram post on Sunday (May 2) that he is leaving The Celebrity Agency, the artist management arm of Mediacorp. “So this post marks my farewell with @the_celebrityagency. Thank you guys so much for taking a chance on me, thriving and developing as an artist,” the 26-year-old wrote. Effectively bilingual, he has been performing since his debut in 2017 in the English-language theater faculty and has also appeared in Channel 8 dramas such as Jalan Jalan (2018) and CLIF 5 (2019). “I have a new journey ahead of me, but theater and music will definitely be something that I will continue to pursue for a long time,” he added. In addition to acting, he is also in an indie rock band, Maxime, which consists of his former polytechnic classmates. He also said he will now manage his own career, but already has projects underway, which he will reveal in due course. He’s prolific on social media, especially TikTok, where he posted some hilarious videos. Some of his most popular music videos include his 66-year-old dad joining him in a sporty and fun way. Zhu also expressed support for his son on Instagram in a post of his own. Quoting the Channel 8 drama My Star Bride (2021), he compared children who grow up to fly a kite: “As they fly higher and higher, they turn around and see us getting smaller and smaller. “We may still be able to keep them company for a while, but those who will stay with them all their lives will be their friends and their spouses. As parents, we have to know how to let go.” He added, “Daddy wants to be a sane old man.” Their two Instagram accounts were inundated with greetings from their actor friends, such as Xiang Yun, Chantelle Ng and Chew Chor Meng.







