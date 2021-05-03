Gemma Collins orders take out after weight loss

Gemma Collins treated herself to a delicious take-out after losing even more weight.

The GC, 40, confirmed on Friday that she lost 5 pounds after embarking on another diet.

Gemma has already lost an impressive 3rd and is far from ready to throw in the towel.







Gemma Collins got carried away after losing more weight (Credit: Instagram / @gemmacollins)

But on Saturday night (May 1, 2021), the star gave in to the temptation and ordered a takeaway.

However, she made sure to choose a “healthy option” tandoori dish.

Taking to Instagram, Gemma shared a photo of her delicious meal with her fans.

She wrote: “Thanks @tandoorilounge for a delicious dinner with salad and some rice. Beautiful healthy. Won. “







The star decided to skip the rice and just ate the chicken (Credit: Instagram / @gemmacollins)

Gemma then posted a photo of her cleaned plate, saying, “Guys, you know what, this is well and well deserved.

“I decided not to go for the rice, so I ate chicken, a little kebab and just a little Makhani chicken.

“It’s really spicy but, you know what, not too much sauce and absolutely gorgeous.”

The Diva Forever star also revealed that she ‘washed’ it with Evian water.

Since appearing in Dancing On Ice in 2019, Gemma has had a huge health boost.

She has tried various methods to lose weight – including controversial weight loss jabs – and has so far lost a huge 3rd.

Last week, the star told fans she lost an additional 5 pounds after joining online trainer Scott Francis.

Scott compares himself to a sergeant major, previously saying, “I’m more of a hard-line approach.”

Gemma previously revealed that she was following a “ high fat ” diet that was tailored for her.

Talk to New! magazine, she said, “I don’t weigh myself every week. Although, to be honest, I did it this week and lost another half a stone.







Gemma lost more than the 3rd (Photo credit: ITV)

“I follow a high fat diet. It’s all personal, however – what works for me won’t work for you. But it’s not really what the scales say, it’s what you feel.

“I don’t put a label on it. I feel great, it’s nice to wear smaller clothes, but most of all, it’s nice to feel healthy.

After her Indian party, Gemma got up on Sunday morning and headed straight for cryotherapy.

It is believed that standing in freezing temperatures can help burn fat cells.

