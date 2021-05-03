Why NFTs Could Help Strengthen Hollywood Film Industry and Intellectual Property Protection

With the Oscars behind us and a new year of film, television and music to keep our eyes fixed on, the question arises as to how long these traditional awards shows, like the Oscars, Golden Globes, Emmys, etc. etc. will continue. present the winners with the physical prize / iconic statue for?

Can you imagine, as an actress, actor, producer, director, showrunner, receiving an Oscar, Golden Globe or Emmy in the form of an NFT, rather than the iconic figure that has been used for many years? In other words, what if the price shows that our industry is so desperately clinging to the physical reward itself?

Many blockchain tech enthusiasts believe that Hollywood Film Industry Should Move to Blockchain, allowing new creators to bypass the traditional path of taking a stage and accepting that physical price.

Last month, Saturday Night Live (SNL) performed a short film titled “What the Hell is an NFT?”, Which aside from the parody, couldn’t have come at a better time for the general public outside from the blockchain and crypto world, to get an idea and conceptualization of why NFTs are all the talking point right now.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, can represent almost any real or intangible property, including artwork, music, videos, collectibles, collectible cards, virtual gaming items. video or even real estate. An NFT is a digital version of a Certificate of Authenticity, embodied in the Blockchain code, making it impossible to replicate, duplicate or exact copy of it, adding to the rarity and rarity of the item itself. even.

Collectibles are not a new concept …

Conceptually, collectibles are not a new phenomenon. If you’re a Millennial or Gen Z reading this, think back to the items you used to collect (or maybe still do) like Beanie Babies, POGS, Pokémon Trading Cards, and more. . With every collectible, whether it was us or our parents, were spending hundreds of dollars to buy them.

But, once we got them, what did we do with them? For some, playing with them was the only goal, while others would have a panic attack thinking of these objects anywhere except in a glass case or plastic sleeve, protecting them from the real world, and then sit on a shelf collecting dust. Over the years, these items ended up in a box in the attic, or hidden among and between newer items and collectibles, taking up more physical space.

Are NFTs challenging our traditional intellectual property laws?

No.

The world of digital collectibles has certainly sparked a new creative form of innovation and intellectual property protection. NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which brings us to the benefits that NFTs now bring to the legal landscape, when it comes to intellectual property laws.

Traditionally, if you are the author of a work of art, the rule is that the author of that work retains the copyright in its original creation, in accordance with US law. Although NFTs and other projects on the Blockchain present a minefield of potential copyright infringements, there is nothing in this new form of innovation that makes our traditional intellectual property (IP) laws inapplicable.

Under Article I, Section 8, Clause 8 of the Constitution of the United States, also known as Intellectual property clause of the Constitution of the United States, Congress is granted the enumerated power “to promote the advancement of science and the useful arts, by granting for limited times to authors and inventors the exclusive right to their respective writings and discoveries” .

Since music was first digitized in the 1980s with the creation of the .MP3 file format, intellectual property laws have been under threat and have continued to be vulnerable to attack from new forms of creation. , including online streaming and downloading.

Think back to when Bearshare, Limewire, and Kazaa first came out, right? The introduction of peer-to-peer (P2P) file sharing has spooked the entire entertainment industry, in particular presenting cause for whistleblowing to the RIAA, or Recording Industry Association of America, and for good right.

Now, as Hollywood (finally) dips its toes into the world of Blockchain, the potential for top-level talent to create unique works of art, with the sole aim of auctioning them off, how can this new form of Technology Affect Owners of Intellectual Property?

Why intellectual property owners should rethink their licensing strategies

Unfortunately, most IP owners have yet to consider the role NFTs play in their current IP protection strategies. Intellectual property owners can license their intellectual property for many uses (as well as limited uses). However, given recent phenomena and the growing popularity of NFTs, it is unlikely that the majority of IP owners have stepped back to reassess their current portfolios.

Who are the intellectual property owners affected?

Specifically, intellectual property owners likely to be affected by the growing popularity of NFTs include, but are not limited to, brands with famous brands, logos and other brand identifiers.

We’ve already seen a potentially damaging impact on the Nike brand, after a Brooklyn-based company that collaborated with music artist Lil Nas X to produce “Satan” shoes was sued by Nike for trademark infringement for having offered, sold and given away a black and – red devil themed sneakers, bearing the Nike “swoosh” logo and priced at $ 1,018 a pair.

It was recently announced that Nike has settled its lawsuit against the Brooklyn-based company, according to which the shoes will be recalled, according to The Guardian.

Nike said Thursday it has settled its lawsuit against the Brooklyn-based company that worked with Lil Nas X to produce his Satan shoes, and that the shoes will be recalled.

For product placement contracts, NFTs present a unique opportunity for media executives to consider auctioning NFTs that represent certain products embedded in the film. Just think of the many brands and products that we have seen over the years in movies such as the Bind franchise or Bad Boys?

Head of Product Placement in Hollywood, Lorenzo Rusin weighed in on the importance of integrating the brand into what we hope will be a post-COVID-19 entertainment kingdom. “This is a very good question to ask, because today, with the way we absorb content, mainly through digital streaming platforms, brands now have the ability to ‘live’ forever,” he said. he declares. True Hollywood Talk. “Brands are forever immortalized in these works; simple placement is enough… but it must be tasteful. “

And at Rusin’s point, being “in good taste” doesn’t stop at NFTs. “Everything counts,” said Rusin.

Gaming companies

Then there are game companies that have unique characters or graphics. Have you heard of Terra Virtua? The entertainment platform is associated with Paramount Pictures and Legendary Entertainment, which provided Terra Virtua with the licensing rights for digital collectibles based on some of the studio’s biggest films like Pacific Rim: The Uprising and Top Gun, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Authors, editors, film studios

For authors and book / movie publishers, who may have unique characters, storylines, and other IP addresses, the world of NFT poses a threat if the proper licensing strategies are not reassessed and reimplemented.

Artists

Whether they are musical artists or actual artists creating physical or digital works, this is a whole new ball game in terms of ensuring that limited edition works are properly auctioned off. to consumers / fans.

Think about it, how much would someone pay for the digital rights to an autographed copy of a selfie? Well that’s what the talk show host Ellen degeneres recently made, announcing her first NFT being a selfie of her holding a crude stick-shaped drawing of a cat she created.

Yes, NFT owners can still be sued …

As opportunities for tokenized content continue to emerge, it is important that the creators of NFT exercise caution about incorporating a third-party IP address into their NFT content, otherwise expect a shutdown and forbearance. from the owner of the relevant IP address.

Regardless of how “new” the concept of digital collectibles is, NFT owners are not exempt from current intellectual property laws simply because it is a new form of creation. This is because traditional law still applies to decentralized blockchain technology, so creators should think twice before feeling confident about using third-party brand names, logos, famous people, etc. ‘images, videos, music or other third-party IP addresses without first obtaining the owner of the IP address. authorization.

