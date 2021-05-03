Elliot page when minimized due to identity pressures





“That’s what it leads to.” During the interview, Page also discusses a case where he collapsed at an after-party for a premiere of Start. “There was so much press and so many premieres around the world and I wore dresses and heels to almost every event,” Page recalls, before talking about a time when her manager offered dresses to choose from. for a first. “I lost it, it was like a cinematic moment,” he explained. “That night, after the premiere at the after-party, I collapsed. This is something that has happened frequently in my life, usually corresponding to a panic attack.” Page told Oprah how the incident mirrored “every experience you’ve had since you were a toddler, people saying, ‘The way you sit is unremarkable, you walk like a boy. The music you listen to is a teenager. ‘ Obviously, the way you dress. “ “Every aspect of who you are constantly looked at and put into a box in a very binary system. That’s what it leads to.” Page also spoke about her experience as an Oscar nominee for Best Actress for the 2008 film. Juno, which he described as “a pretty intense time.” “I remember it was so impossible to communicate with people how sick I was because there was obviously so much excitement,” he continued. “The movie unexpectedly became a big hit, I got pretty well known, all of these things and I felt I couldn’t express just how much pain I was in.” Page told Oprah that he “couldn’t” look at the Oscars red carpet photos that year: “People could look at that and say, ‘Oh my God, that person is crying about the night that she went to the Oscars. ‘” “And I think again that hinders the ability to allow yourself not only to feel the pain, but to think about the pain,” Page continued, “even starting to sit down and put it all together and finally face it all. that. “ Watch Page’s full interview with Oprah on Apple TV +. Peer support services are available at Trans lifeline. You can call the hotline at (877) 565-8860. BuzzFeed every day Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

