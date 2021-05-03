Entertainment
As the season and the pandemic dwindle, let’s look on the bright side
The Palm Beachers are an optimistic bunch.
We’re not talking about the basic “every cloud has a silver lining” Pollyanna.
For the Palm Beach optimist, each cloud has a platinum liner that will only be visible after the rains have completely soaked the ground beneath their fruit trees, resulting in a bumper lime crop for margaritas; then stirs the ocean waves on their private beach, depositing the treasures of a Spanish galleon wrecked offshore; then gently flies away so that the sun can shine on their perfect grandchildren admiring the duplicates they found while cleaning the beach.
Yeah, that kind of optimist.
This mindset was a precious commodity in this pandemic season, which presented challenge after challenge.
And why not? On this island the challenges are met and the problems are usually solved by a very good looking and cheerful city employee.
When the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the city didn’t have to scramble to formulate a vaccination plan. There had been one in place for years because in return some superiors had the foresight to prepare for an epidemic that might never happen.
Ironically, this person would be called a pessimist.
The city’s vaccination program, one of the first in the state, went like a Swiss clock. This is what happens when you hire the best people and pay them well.
Is anyone hearing any complaints about these sky-high property taxes lately?
No?
We didn’t think so.
Optimists make the most of things.
Obligation to wear a mask? They pick up the most fashionable. Tropical impressions from Lilly Pulitzer and J McLaughlin for the day; black satin with rhinestones for the night.
No problem. The Palm Beach Optimist knows this pandemic will soon be over and the next mask will be made of cucumber.
Can’t work at the office because of social distance? They move these large white wicker chairs with the coral patterned pillows to the patio and manage the family’s money from the house.
No problem. The Palm Beach Optimist knows that soon the only social distance to keep is that of this thug looking for a club sponsor.
Can’t invite the women’s committee over for a planning lunch because the small dining room would create too much physical contact?
It’s perfect. The committee meets virtually, the hair and makeup are done but a nice mess from the chest down.
The Palm Beach Optimist knows that soon the only Zoom in her life will be the sound of the Maserati her husband buys for her after catching him with the nanny.
It’s like that with Palm Beachers. They know how to make the most of everything they have.
Then again, it’s easy to get the most out of everything you have when you have the best of everything.
