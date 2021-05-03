Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda will meet on the screens of Radhe your most wanted bhai. The duo have been seen in Sultan where Randeep Hooda played the role of coach of Salman Khan, however, this time the two will be seen as antagonists and protagonists. With Randeep Hooda playing a villain in the film, he revealed that he did an impromptu action streak with Salman Khan during filming and got to the final cut.

Here's how Salman Khan and Randeep Hooda pulled off an on-location action streak in Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai

There is an action sequence in the movie that takes place in the bathroom. Randeep Hooda revealed that the scene was not originally planned, but the two actors decided to go with the flow. The scene was imagined by director Prabhu Dheva and Korean director Myeong Haeng Heo on location. Since the two didn’t rehearse for it, Randeep Hooda says it was a bit difficult to perform the scene in a place surrounded by glass and with water running on the floor. Naturally the ground was very slippery but they managed to finish the scene without any major injuries.

Randeep Hooda too praised Radhe, your most wanted bhais director Prabhu Dheva and congratulated him on his quick thinking. Randeep Hooda added that Prabhu Dheva was showing them exactly how he wanted to shoot the scene by performing it in front of them.

