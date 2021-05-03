Hollywood’s 10 Most Influential Celebrity Makeup Artists

Every makeup artist wants to work on the faces of stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid.

It’s no secret that in the world of the rich and famous, most people tend to have their makeup done professionally rather than doing it themselves. When it comes to celebrities, being a makeup artist is definitely a glamorous job and everyone wants to work on the faces of stars like Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, and Bella Hadid.

Today we take a look at Hollywood’s most influential makeup artists, from Beyonc favorite to Sir John to Kylie Jenner’s Ariel Tejada!

ten Mario Dedivanovic does makeup for Kim Kardashian, Salma Hayek and Demi Lovato

Mario Dedivanovic makeup artist Kim Kardashian for over 12 years kicked off the list. Besides the popular reality TV star, Mario has worked with other artists such as Jennifer Lopez, Priyanka Chopra, Chrissy Teigen, Demi Lovato and Salma Hayek to make just a few. Last year. Mario even released her own makeup line called Makeup by Mario last year which needless to say was a success!

9 Ash K Holm does makeup for Ariana Grande, Shay Mitchell and Khloe Kardashian

Next on the list is Houston-born makeup artist Ash K Holm. Over the years, the makeup artist has worked with clients including Ariana Grande, Lana del Rey, Kris Jenner, as well as Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. While Ash K Holm has made up A-List stars for many important industry events, she has also worked with prestigious magazines like Vogue, Nylon, and Marie Claire.

8 Patrick Ta does makeup for Camila Cabello, Lucy Hale and Gigi and Bella Hadid

Let’s move on to Patrick Ta who has definitely become one of Hollywood’s most famous makeup artists. During his career, Patrick has worked with many celebrities some of which are Camila Cabello, Lucy Hale and Gigi and Bella Hadid. However, it was working with Shay Mitchell that helped Patrick jumpstart his career in Hollywood. Here is what the makeup artist revealed:

“I knew Shay was going to make a huge difference in my career. I’m so grateful that she was one of my first famous clients because she allowed me to grow up with her and then I met Gigi Hadid who took my job to the next level. in the world of haute couture. “

7 Michael Anthony does Katy Perry, Nicole Scherzinger and Ariana Grande makeup

Another famous makeup artist who was on today’s list is Michael Anthony. Michael has also worked with many big names including Katy Perry, Ariana Grande, Nicole Scherzinger, Paris Hilton and Doja Cat. The makeup artist certainly has a very impressive result which includes help legendary makeup artists like Dame Pat McGrath, Charlotte Tilbury, Mark Carrasquillo and Diane Kendal.

6 Hung Vanngo does makeup for Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner and Emily Ratajkowski

Next on the list is Vietnamese makeup artist Hung Vanngo. In addition to working with magazines such as Vogue, Seduce, username, and It, Hung has also made up stars like Selena Gomez, Gisele Bndchen, Julianne Moore and Emily Ratajkowski. Those who follow the makeup artist on Instagram surely know that he loves posting the work he does for famous A-listers.

5 Mary Phillips does makeup for Hailey Bieber, Jennifer Lopez, and Chrissy Teigen

Now on to another of Kim Kardashian’s makeup artists, now we’re talking about Mary Phillips. Besides Kim, Mary has worked with stars like Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and Bella Hadid. Just like every other makeup artist on today’s list, Mary also has perfected his techniques over the years and today, she is one of the most sought after makeup artists in the industry!

4 Vincent Oquendo does makeup for Karlie Kloss, Lily Collins and Winnie Harlow

Vincent Oquendo is another celebrity makeup artist who made it to today’s list. Vincent has worked with many famous clients including Dove Cameron, Ella Balinska, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Vincent has worked with celebrities for years and every now and then he shares her makeup secrets in interviews!

3 Allan Avendao does makeup for Nina Dobrev, Addison Rae and Vanessa Hudgens

Next on the list is Allan Avendao whose dream was to pursue a career as a filmmaker in Hollywood but he ended up working in the fashion industry in Hollywood rather. Eventually Allan switched to makeup and since then his career has blossomed. Allan has worked with famous women such as Jodie Turner-Smith, Vanessa Hudgens, Joey King, Nina Dobrev and Addison Rae!

2 Sir John does makeup for Beyonc, Doja Cat and Karlie Kloss

Of course, this list wouldn’t be complete without Sir John, best known for being Beyonc’s makeup artist. Besides the famous singer, Sir John has also worked with stars like Serena Williams, Mary J. Blige, Chrissy Teigen, Joan Smalls, Doja Cat and Karlie Kloss. Sir John has his big break by assisting the makeup teams of Pat Mcgrath and Charlotte Tilburys during fashion weeks.

1 Ariel Tejada does makeup for Kylie Jenner, Rosalia and Kim Kardashian

Finally, makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who is best known for her work with Kylie Jenner, ends the list. In addition to doing makeup for the reality TV star and reality TV mogul, Ariel has also worked with stars like Rosalia and Kim Kardashian. However, it was actually Kylie who contacted Ariel, and here is what the makeup artist revealed:

“I was traveling when I saw the message, and [I didn’t reply until] 14 minutes later, so I was like, it’s late! I will not receive an answer! I replied: “I am available at all times. I’ll fly out tomorrow if I have to, and send him my cell number.

