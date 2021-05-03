Pose: Season 3 Premiere Recap, Episode 1: On the Run

Pose On the run Season 3

Episode 1 Editors Note



Photo: Eric Liebowitz / FX

If I had to distill the essence of FX’s pioneering drama series Pose, I’d do well to borrow the words from Blanca Rodriguez (played by the bright Mj Rodriguez): Was the family and the ballroom is our home.

The line, which comes at the end of the Season One Season Three episode one, feels like a succinct summary of what made the Steven Canals-created show such a welcome presence on the American television landscape. Pose has long presented itself as a family drama, a drama that reconfigures what it means to be a family and to be a mother, in every sense of the word in a space that for decades has understood the impact that such family ties can have on everyone involved: ballroom. Where the nuclear family, a staple of American television, has often been housed in, well, literal homes (think those living rooms and kitchens that frame your favorite sitcoms, from All in the family at Different traits), Pose has spent his last two seasons emphasizing the importance of a more abstract but all the more grounded vision of a home. After all, Blancas House of Evangelista, as this first episode reminds us, exists as much in scenes around a table as on the floor of a ball.

So it’s no surprise that it’s in these two spaces that On the Run really shines, in times when the chemistry between its ever-charming cast is palpable. Watch Blanca improvise a family reunion in her apartment (to watch OJ’s infamous White Bronco run, of all things) and later beam off the sidelines as Elektra (the magnetic Dominique Jackson) oversees a screening at breathtaking view of Evangelista’s house, you are instantly reminded why Pose, despite his familiar pitfalls (pun intended), nonetheless feels quietly radical. This is a love letter to black trans women and motherhood that black trans women like Blanca have taken on and, rather than just stressing such burdens, celebrates its potential as well.

When Blanca talks about her work in the hospital caring for AIDS patients and says it never crossed my mind that a woman like me might have the answers, would be the one with the solution, you can almost feel Canals and co-writer and director Janet Mock expressing the kind of statement they want to normalize with this show. Our fearless protagonist is a steel beacon of empathy, and her selflessness is precisely why she (and the actress who brings her to life) deserves her flowers. It’s an uplifting moment of self-actualization that seeks to set in motion a final season that finds the emotional anchor of the series pursuing its professional dreams, preparing it for what could be a well-deserved fairy tale now ending when ‘she also found her own Theo Huxtable in Jeremy Popes Christopher.

While On the Run finds Blanca looking to the future with bright-eyed optimism, the same can’t be said for Pray Tell (Billy Porter). The usually fiery emcee is adrift, seeking solace at the bottom of a liquor bottle, making his usually sharp-tongued jokes sharper than usual. His bitterness about his place in the world alters every interaction he has with those who love him and, it should be noted, gives the ever-in-game Porter a chance to show more of his range. Attempts by Blanca, her beau Ricky (Dylln Burnside), and even the sweetheart that is Damon (Ryan Jamaal Swain), with a ready-made AA pitch, are not enough to convince Pray Tell that his way Self-medication may not be the best way to cope with the immense grief he faces every day. As he rightly notes at one of the many funerals he’s currently attending, My Drink won’t fill this room. It’s a statement that reframes her self-destruction as survival, which makes her all the more disturbing. And with hints that Angel (Indya Moore) and Lulu (Hailie Sahar) are all too happy to smoke crack-laced joints, it’s clear that the dangers of addiction may well continue to structure and dictate the final episodes of series.

But, like many Pose, those nods to the darker edges of these characters’ lives are more of a gesture than anything else. The love its creators and writers have for these characters, the way they have been etched onto the screen as a balm and as a patch (to erase and ignore stories, both hyped and embodied), means that they are always surrounded by a protective force. It doesn’t make people like Pray Tell and Blanca, say, immune to the horrors of the world around us. But that means PoseThe story of s will always put more weight on those rays that shine through the darkness than on the darkness itself, which is why, perhaps, this police raid that opens the show is so fleeting, while those moments of joy (like, say, sharing Chinese food while Shanices I Love Your Smile plays us in the credits) are the ones that get the most attention. These are the people the show wants us to sit down with and remember the most: I show the life I live, Shanice sings in this’ 90s hit, capturing the Pose ethos at its most lucid. This is the life I have. Yeah, and it’s true.

One thing to note about this latest ballroom scene is how it feels like a snapshot of both ballrooms from the past and its present moment: Here, after all, is a scene written by the song at RuPauls’ 1993 hit, Supermodel (You Better Work), which features, among its many performers, Legendaryis a host himself, Dashaun Wesley. Such a prismatic moment recalls the power of a cultural object Pose perhaps, suturing as she does where the ballroom was in 1994 and its place in 2021 as a way to honor her roots and further celebrate her place in contemporary popular culture.

I can’t decide if my favorite line was Elektras. The balls are the way we cry! or Pray Tells Want some noodles before you grill? Fortunately, I don’t have to choose between them and I can top them both off.

Can’t pass a recap without noting the truly exceptional work done by the Costume and Hairdressing and Makeup departments, led by Analucia McGorty, Sherri Berman Laurence, Barry Lee Moe and Chris Clark (all Emmy nominees for their work spent on the series). And I’m not just talking about those ball looks (which are, yes, to die for), but calmer outfits, like a color-locked Lil Papi (Angel Bismark Curiel) in a black turtleneck with a blazer. blue and a beautifully styled living Angel. their fancy ’90s model with a bright red lip and gold earrings. And yes, even that final Blanca outfit with those killer boots.

Can we talk for a minute about Jason A. Rodriguez, aka Lemar, father of the Khan house? In an episode full of reassuring smiles, heartwarming lectures, and kindness and love between his OG characters, it was a real pleasure to see Lemar being his delightfully sassy self, killing his voguing in competition and beyond. establishing him as a killer one-liner delivery boy. (That said, I can’t say I cared much about the dinner food battle, which seemed straight out of a larger ’90s family movie comedy than, well, a TV series. 90s family Pose feels more in tune with but then again, the mess of the scene speaks of the knotted mess where the series often finds its most interesting beats.)