Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra reveals she is ‘wedding ready’, READ

MUMBAI: Dangal Sanya Malhotra saw her movie Pagglait released in March of this year. She plays a widow in the film who challenges many stereotypes.

Now, in a new interview, she has opened up about her own idea of ​​marriage and working with other actors.

In her short career, Sanya chose films with strong characters. In films such as Patakha, Photograph and Ludo, she played fascinating characters.

Speaking to a major daily, Sanya mentioned that she was single and ready to get married. “This is such a personal question, Honestly, I don’t know … I’m single and I’m ready. I keep asking my friends what I should do and they always tell me that you have to go. put it out and I just don’t understand. What am I supposed to do with it? I don’t have any set rules for how I want my partner to be; koi bhi mil jaye, chalega (I agree with anyone). Jokes aside, he should be a kind person, mentally and spiritually awake, and I would really appreciate it if we had a similar mindset. Readers, if you’re that one, give me a call. “

For her role in Pagglait, she was praised by actress Kangana Ranaut. Speaking of which, she revealed how thrilled she is to get a good review from her senior in the industry. “It’s so good; she’s my principal and such a brilliant performer. So her compliment was a big boost to me. I’m grateful to her for sending such a beautiful message. Even my family really was. happy. “

But when it comes to admiring an artist in Bollywood, Sanya chose Tabu. She also explained how she would pass out if she had the chance to work with Tabu. “I hope I get the chance to work with her. And if I get the chance I would be oblivious for the first couple of days. When it comes to male actors, it’s Rajkummar Rao.”

Credit: Hindustan Times