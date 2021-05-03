Meet the eccentric cast vying to be London’s next mayor

An American businessman with a penchant for loud suits. The actor with an anti-alarm clock. YouTubers with tongue-in-cheek campaigns. A politician from intergalactic space with a trash can on his head. Outgoing London mayor Sadiq Khan is seeking re-election against 19 other candidates in a vote on May 6, and it’s fair to say that the realm of potential mayors is weirder, as well as bigger, than the capital British ever seen. .

Khan, representing the Labor Party, which is in opposition to Boris Johnsons’ Conservatives in the central government, is well known for his face the old President Trump and the mobilization of the city through a number of devastating terrorist attacks. He is set to be comfortably re-elected – if recent polls are to be believed – with Khan promising to renew, rebuild and refresh London in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic if he wins another term.

His main rival, the conservative Shaun Bailey, votes only 28%, against 41% of the Khans, according to the most recent surveys. Bailey attacked Khan’s housing and crime-fighting record, but still lagged behind incumbent mayor in opinion polls and took stock controversial statements compared to Khan’s more conciliatory public messages.

PHOTO: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan unveils his campaign ad ahead of London’s mayoral election on April 15, 2021 in London. (Dan Kitwood / Getty Images)

Elsewhere, however, the field of candidates outside of traditional British political parties seems increasingly bizarre.

The most successful is YouTuber Nico Omilana, who has 3.3 million followers and 1.7 million Instagram followers. Independent candidate without party affiliation, Omilana told BBC he has more knowledge, strength and integrity than any other candidate and the system was broken for young people.

Poll at 5%, according to ITV, Omilana could simply hit the threshold of enough votes to recoup her deposit of 10,000 ($ 13,900), which candidates must deposit to run.

He is joined by fellow YouTuber Max Fosh, with 419,000 subscribers, who is run just to get more votes than Laurence Fox, an actor operating with an anti-lock and anti-alarm ticket.

Fox made headlines in the UK in January 2020 when he denied that the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, had been the victim of racism in the media and reveled in being labeled a privileged white man during the of a controversial appearance on the topical show Question Time.

Since then he has formed his own political party, lamented social distancing restrictions and campaigned on pledges never to return the capital to lockdown and regain your freedom to speak. Like Fosh, he is at 1% in the opinion polls.

PHOTO: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson watches, between independent candidate Bobby ‘Elmo’ Smith and independent candidate Count Binface, after winning his seat at Uxbridge and South Ruislip in Uxbridge, Britain December 13, 2019 (Credit: Toby Melville / Reuters, DEPOSIT)

The “Count Binface” is also standing – a satirical candidate who has been one of these election cycles, after opposing Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the 2019 general election. Previously, he had opposed former Prime Minister Theresa May as “Lord Buckhethead”, but was forced to name change due to copyright issues.

I’m running in the 2021 election in Earth’s capital London to bring voters a touch of intergalactic class and ingenious policies that will put LONDON ON THE MAP, according to its website. One of his manifesto commitments is to ban noisy snacks in theaters.

Then there’s a portrayal from across the Atlantic in the form of Brian Rose, an American businessman who has lived in London for 21 years. He claims to have put “seven digits” of his own money into his campaign and has made several bets on himself to win mayoralty.

PHOTO: Brian Rose, candidate for mayor of London, stands outside the Cutty Sark during a canvass in Greenwich, south-east London, April 15, 2021 (George Cracknell Wright / LNP via Shutterstock)

The first thing you need is awareness, if they don’t know who you are then they can’t engage in your politics, “Rose told ABC News in a recent interview.” So, just kidding always they come for the costume, they stay for the policies, then they will show up on May 6th. “

I think we’re going to shock a lot of people with the support we have from Londoners, ”he added.

British political eccentricities are in full swing as Khan appears favorite to win the vote and mayor of London for the next three years, even as Earl Binface believes him. more qualified than the other candidates.

American actor, YouTuber and businessman: meet the eccentric cast vying to be London’s next mayor originally appeared on abcnews.go.com