Arthur Gunn returns, Katy Perry becomes Tinker Bell

“American Idol” the competitors rely on faith, confidence and a little sprite dust to move on to the next round.

After taking a hiatus last week for the Oscars, the ABC reality singing contest returned on Sunday with a live show, like the top ten songs from the Disney movies.

As usual, the singers received comments from the judges Luke bryan, Lionel richie and Katy Perry, who celebrated the theme of the night by dressing as Tinker Bell from “Peter Pan.”

In a post-show virtual Q&A, Perry opened up about the inspiration behind her costume, revealing she borrowed him prosthetic ears from partner Orlando Bloom, who played Legolas in “The Lord of the Rings”.

“I love that she has a bit of nerve and a sense of humor,” said the Tinker Bell singer. “She’s always a bit disjointed, and so I resonate with that character. I always want to be playful and believe in magic and find the best in each person.”

At the top of the episode, Ryan Seacrest revealed which former candidate got enough votes after the return show to return to competition and complete the top ten. That singer was Arthur Gunn, who came in second place last year (because bringing back a recentrunner is totally just for current competitors … right?)

Fans voted on the show, which was broadcast live from coast to coast, for who they wanted to see in the top seven.

Here’s what happened, three of which were eliminated:

Caleb kennedy

Caleb Kennedy stayed true to his rustic, rustic wheelhouse, singing “Real Gone” from “Cars”.

Channeling his inner Tinkerbell, Perry told the 16-year-old high school student that “this thing is really Peter Pan-ing to you.”

“You have real fire on stage,” she continued. “Every time you hire us, we bow.”

Richie said Kennedy’s energy is “what performance is.”

“He has to shine off the stage, and it was a beaming performance,” he added.

Willie spence

Willie Spence, 21, put his powerful voice to good use for a thrilling performance of “Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”.

“You have that voice. You can sing the phone book and literally make it your own,” Richie told him. “God bless you, man. God bless you.”

Perry offered more Tinker-Bell inspired support: “Willie, you’re no longer a lost boy. You’re a bona fide idol.”

Deshawn Goncalves

Deshawn Goncalves, 20, gave a jazzy performance of “When You Wish Upon a Star” by “Pinocchio,” starting the song by playing the piano and later getting some smooth movements.

All three judges praised the student for becoming more comfortable on stage.

“It’s a show,” Richie said. “You succeeded.”

Bryan said he “grinned so big” as he watched Goncalves come out of his shell.

“You are not the same person who showed up for the auditions,” he noted.

Casey bishop

Proving once again that she’s no typical teenybopper, high school student Casey Bishop, 16, stunned by a haunting rendition of “When She Loved Me” from “Toy Story 2.”

The judges praised the teenager, who usually performs rock songs, on her lineup.

Your voice will take you to infinity and beyond “said Perry.” Love that you can do almost anything. In fact, you can do it all. You just have to believe. “

Bryan added that he certainly believes in Bishop. “I just believe that you are a superstar in the making,” he said.

Chayce Beckham

Chayce Beckham, who revealed after the show that he was going to sing “On My Way” from “Brother Bear” before moving on to the last minute, took the sweet “Baby Mine” from “Dumbo” and gave it a certain advantage with his gritty voice.

“This performance is just for you,” Bryan told the 24-year-old heavy-duty operator. “It was really great on the ears.”

Perry also praised Beckham for transforming the lullaby.

“Look, I think all you need is a little faith and trust and pixie dust,” she added, throwing glitter in the air.

Alyssa wray

Rocking into a sparkling dress, student Alyssa Wray dazzled with a magical performance of “ADream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella”.

Richie and Bryans said they were happy to see Wray’s life-saving belt and vocal acrobatics for the song’s ending, while Perry called the singer “sleek and high.”

“You are a permanent princess,” she added, “you will never be a pumpkin again.”

Arthur gunn

In an effort to remind “Idol” fans of his vocal prowess, former finalist Arthur Gunn sang “Remember Me” from “Coco”.

“It was one of your best performances I’ve ever seen,” Perry told the 23-year-old musician. “It was amazing, and I always love it when you do your own thing, because that’s who you are.”

Bryan praised Gunn for his authenticity, while Richie said the musician owns his sound.

“It’s the biggest part of being a stylist when you can take any song and make it your own,” he added.

Cassandra Coleman

Cassandra Coleman was open on the show about her nervous problems. But the manager of the cafe channeled her inner hero, announcing “ICan Go The Distance” from “Hercules”.

Bryan said Coleman delivered “the strongest top-to-bottom voice” and was “the most comfortable we’ve seen.”

“Your confidence has gone from zero to hero for sure, and any other doubts you have, you just leave them in fairy dust,” Perry added, continuing to keep his comments on the theme.

Hunter metts

Before taking the stage, Hunter Metts, 22, opened up about his emotional performance in the last episode, where he delved into the lyrics at the end of his song.

“To spoil words at the very end, I thought I was going home,” the software developer said, adding that the experience was a “hard pill to swallow”.

After the show, Metts said he was determined not to make the same mistake. “I can’t tell you how many times over the past week I’ve sat down and read my lyrics and wrote my lyrics,” he said. “There is something about this fear of this happening again.”

The practice has paid off. Metts soared thanks to “Youll Be in My Heart” by “Tarzan”, earning praise from the judges.

Perry even threw in one last clever spinning attempt.

“It was so great to see you on stage like that with a big smile,” she said. balance That one.

Grace Kinstler

Grace Kinstler, 20, closed the show with a powerful rendition of “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen II”. The student said the song was about how she felt playing “Idol” and the uncertainty of entering the music industry.

After the show, Kinstler said she wanted to choose a song that reflects how she and all of the “Idol” contenders feel at this point in the competition.

“With our performance, it’s really about what I can show our audience about me as a person,” she said. “It was so important for me to sing this song, because I feel like this song is a big part of how we feel about entering this industry, choosing this path.”

Bryan told Kinstler that she had “tiger eye”.

“You had the whole room checked with your voice,” Perry added. “It was awesome.”

Who came home?

At the end of the episode, Seacrest revealed, in no particular order, who was safe. The last place in the top 7 goes to Gunn, meaning the end of the road for Wray, Coleman and Goncalves.

The three eliminated contestants reflected on their “Idol” journeys after the show, saying their “Idol” experiences had boosted their confidence.

“I came into this competition thinking I was worthless,” Wray said. “These people, this competition, America, they’ve really taught me that I’m worth so much more than I could ever dream of and that I have nothing to do but be myself. just have to do what I love and that’s enough. “

And the singers said you haven’t seen the last of them: Coleman is planning to release an album, Goncalves wants to win a Grammy, and Wray has set his sights on earning EGOT status.

“Idol” returns Sunday at 8 am EST with an aColdplay and Mothers Day themed episode.