Scheduling of summer events after lockdown at the Norfolk Showground

A new summer festival has been announced at the Norfolk Showground as part of a renewed tour to bring the venue “back to life” following the loss of two Royal Norfolk shows.

As the Covid lockdown continues to ease, the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) has launched a series of events, both physical and virtual, to pave the way for the return of its flagship storefront ‘in all its glory’ next year.

Chief Executive Mark Nicholas said the cancellations of the 2020 and 2021 Royal Norfolk shows cost the RNAA 75% of its revenue last year – but the forced hiatus created an opportunity to reassess the role of the organization and use of its demonstration assets at Costessey.

He said last month’s award of more than $ 500,000 from the government’s Culture Restoration Fund has bolstered RNAA’s financial resilience and gave it the confidence to host a series of events that include:

A summer party on July 3, featuring Norfolk food and drink producers, musical entertainment and heritage displays. Tickets are expected to go on sale in early May.

The Norfolk Equestrian Show July 28, with Horse of the Year Show qualifiers with 150 competitive classes, usually held at the Royal Norfolk Show.

The return of the Sundown Festival from September 3 to 5.

The Norfolk Harfeston on October 2, which was previously held at Norwich Cathedral, will come to the fairgrounds.

Mr Nicholas also wants to inspire greater commercial and social use of the showground year round – and urged people to get in touch with ideas for new businesses to help the place ‘come back stronger’ from Covid-19 .

“We really want the Norfolk Showground to be buzzing,” he said. “We want to reconnect the Norfolk Showground with the people of Norfolk. We want people here every day to do really interesting things.

“Especially coming from Covid, we have the most fantastic open space here, and a huge range of buildings, so the possibilities are endless. What we’re saying is if you want to come and use Norfolk Showground for something, just contact us, let’s have a chat, because we want to bring this place back to life.

“The July 3 Summer Party will be a great opportunity for food and drink producers to connect with the public, and there will also be a great cultural atmosphere and we will showcase some of our rich heritage.

“Some of the new events we have presented this year, virtual and physical, will continue. Because there is so much more to RNAA than the Royal Norfolk Show. We want to be the go-to organization for those who are interested. to food, farming and the countryside. It’s now or never to do it, after all we’ve been through. “

Mr Nicholas said other various uses of the exhibition grounds included the resumption of rehearsals by the Norwich Philharmonic in May, a company testing new lawn mower technology and the arrival of Farmyard Frozen, a frozen meal business started by Farmyard restaurant in Norwich.

All of this prepares for the highly anticipated return of the Royal Norfolk Show next summer.

“We are extremely confident that we will be hosting the Royal Norfolk Show next year,” said Mr Nicholas. “We plan to launch the Royal Norfolk Show 2022 in July of this year.

“Next year is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. It’s also the 175th anniversary of the RNAA and I think what Norfolk is waiting for is a big revival of the Royal Norfolk Show.

“We’ll take a closer look at how we can make the visitor experience more engaging, but fundamentally it’s the same Royal Norfolk Show returning in all its glory and glory.

“A Royal Norfolk Show will generate $ 20 million for the local economy and that is exactly what the local economy needs.”