Mandy Moores ‘son finds friend CUTEST in Hilary Duffs’ daughter; Hollywood moms call it a love story for the ages

Mandy Moore recently shared an adorable photo of her 3-month-old son Gus having a play date with actress Hilary Duffs’ newborn daughter, Mae. Scroll down to see the adorable photo of the two.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore recently reunited with Younger alumna Hilary Duff with their newborn babies! The 37-year-old Princess Diaries actress took to her Instagram story this weekend and shared a photo of her 3-month-old son Gus with her future best friend and newborn daughter, actress Lizzie McGuire, 33 Mae, who is 5 weeks old. When August met Mae: A Love Story for the Ages, Mandy wrote with the photo.

The photo showed the two babies, lying on a blanket, Mae screaming her head as Gus looked to the side. Conversely, Mandy and her husband Taylor Goldsmith had their first child, Gus, three months ago. Mae is the second child of Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma, who are also parents to two-year-old daughter Banks. Hilary is also the mother of son Luca, 9, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

While Hilary hasn’t spoken much about motherhood since Mae was born, Mandy Moore has revealed plenty of details about her new life as a mom. She recently returned to work. Mom is back to work !!! Mandy captioned the first selfie while wearing a face mask while getting her hair done for her This Is Us show. She then shared another photo, writing, Beck is back. I’m so grateful that I can easily return to this job that I love so much (and that I can bring my sweet husband and baby with me). Mandy then shared a third photo, while showing off her post-baby body in a brown turtleneck and denim skirt as her character Rebecca Pearson, clarifying her previous post. And when I mean Beck, I clearly meant Bec, Mandy wrote.

Read also: Hilary Duff will star in the How I Met Your Mother series sequel How I Met Your Father