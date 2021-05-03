Netflix’s ‘Things Heard & Seen’: Every Clue About * That * Twist Ending

Warning: This article contains spoilers on Netflix Things Heard and Seen. For those who spent their weekend curled up on the couch watching food cravings Things Heard and Seen, then you have surely spent hours wondering how this the end has come to be. And while the climax of the film left many of us scratching our heads, several clues were suggested in such devious ways that heralded Catherine’s tragic disappearance. Based on an award-winning novel, the Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini film follows young married couple Catherine and George as they move to a small town so George accepts a job as a teacher at the local college. As they move into their new home, Catherine quickly realizes that their home and her husband hold their own secrets. While learning about spirits, Catherine is unaware that the spirits of the vengeful husbands, who once lived in her house, still remain and eventually possess George. As viewers know, at the end of Head & Seen things, George embarks on a murderous rampage that tragically ends with the commission of several murders. While it’s not clear if George ends up getting away with the murders, the film’s final shot indicates that his actions have damned him. From Catherine’s mysterious ring to the infamous George Inness painting, here are all the clues that hinted at the end of the twist of Things Heard and Seen.

Courtesy of Netflix.

Kicking off the film was a quote from 18th century Swedish philosopher and supernatural believer, Emanuel Swedenborg, which sets the chilling tone of the film. “I can say it: the things that are in Heaven are more real than the things that are in the world.” The quotes themselves refer to the lingering spirits of the wives who reside in Catherine and George’s house, as their ghosts are very present in Catherine’s life, comforting her and protecting her from George. And as we see throughout the film, Catherine lives out Swedenborg’s beliefs by communicating with women before her, even after her death.

George Inness “ Valley of the Shadow of Death ”

At the start of the film, a single projector can be seen flipping through several paintings that appear to be the work of 19th-century American landscape painter George Inness, who oddly shares a name with the film’s protagonist. However, at the start of the film, when George Clare meets Floyd on day one, he is presented with a book, aptly titled Heaven and the spirit world and hell, which is written by Swedenborg and features Inness’s most recognized painting, “Valley Of The Shadow Of Death,” on the cover.

Eagle-eyed viewers may have recognized that in the film’s final scene, George’s plight as he attempts to flee by sea echoes the same circumstances as in the painting. In the artwork, a man is depicted sailing towards an illuminated cross in the sky and is believed to represent a soul in transition to the afterlife, which aligns with George’s impending fate. After his murderous spree, George appears to be rid of Floyd and Catherine’s deaths, however, his unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Catherine’s friend, Justine, only left her in a coma. However, once she woke up and informed George that she remembered everything, he knew it was only a matter of time before he was caught. As he flew a sailboat and departed, the film’s final scene changed to a fiery version of the painting, with the overlapping voices of Catherine and Ella vowing that they’re louder now that they’re united. And with Justine awake, she will get the long-awaited justice for the women of the cursed household and through the work of the women, her actions have condemned her to hell.

A flashing moment and you will miss, which very much foreshadows the rest of the film, occurs in George’s first scene in the film. Once viewers see the projector go from one painting to another in Inness, it seamlessly switches from a work of art to an actual landscape of a long dirt road that George is working on. to browse. Upon reaching their house, George notices blood dripping from the roof of the garage and onto their car. He runs upstairs to find their daughter, Franny, looking rather disturbing, especially since she literally hasn’t done anything about the situation. And if viewers may suspect that George found out Franny was responsible for a murder, it turns out it was quite the opposite. Foreshadowing an integral plot discovered later in the film, George’s discovery in the garage is directly correlated with the curse that plagues every couple that enters the house, a husband who kills his wife. The last couple to experience tragic fate saw the husband use the garage to pump exhaust fumes into the house to lull and murder his family, which George does using Franny’s prescription sedation.

Catherine’s constant reiteration of faith

Throughout the film, it is clear that Catherine is a religious woman. From her mention of the faith to her work in a Manhattan church restoring religious artwork, her devout Christianity foreshadows how she welcomes death at the end of the film. Echoing Inness’s religious painting, ‘Valley Of The Shadow Of Death’, the name of the artwork was actually taken from a Bible verse that states, “Even though I walk in the valley of shadow of death, I will not fear any harm, for you are with me … ” A quote that Catherine’s death essentially reflects when she appeals to Ella’s mind as soon as she realizes that George intends to kill her. Proving how much her faith banishes the fear that evil brings, Ella reassures Catherine that she will stay with her until the end, just as the first woman was there for her.

Courtesy of Netflix.

The skeptic and the believer

As for the marriage of George and Catherine, its worrying fate has been mentioned since the beginning of the film. When Floyd shows George around the school on the first day, Floyd praises George for his thesis on Inness’s spiritual paintings, based on the work of Swedenborg, to which he shrugs. “This is actually the part of my thesis that I struggled the most with,” George admits. However, Floyd notes that Hudson Valley has a strong connection to the teachings of Swedenborg, on which a religious movement known as The New Church was founded in 1817. After hearing that the city participates in sittings, George reveals his strong skepticism about their spiritual beliefs and insists on bringing his wife to the next event, calling her the “true believer of the family”. Ultimately, the division of their beliefs foreshadows their impending doom, as all previous couples to live in their home shared the same shared beliefs.

The ring that Catherine finds in the house

As soon as Catherine and George move into their house, Catherine and Franny begin to have visions of a ghostly woman. And while those visions are enough to terrify anyone, hello, twinkling lights, and random piano playing, as Catherine reveals to Floyd, she comes to see the presence as a solace. Soon Catherine discovers a ring stuck in a window sill of the house that she begins to wear.

Courtesy of Netflix.

As she delves into the history of the house, she discovers that the woman she continues to see is Ella Vayle, the late mother of the boys Catherine hired to take care of their home. She later finds out that Ella’s husband apparently went mad one day, killing all their cows and doing the same to himself and his wife by murder-suicide. And while Ella’s mind was apparently tied to the house, as it was her destiny to protect Catherine, which she can do through the ring. Before Ella, the ring once belonged to the original owner of the house and the first woman to die there at the hands of her husband. Smit. And thanks to the ring and their link, every slain woman in the house swears to protect which woman will not fall victim to the curse. If you want to review, you can consult Things Heard and Seen on Netflix here