Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood Obession with Fair Skin | Kangana Ranaut Speaks Out Bollywood Obsession With Fair Skin

Kangana Ranaut is one of the few female leaders in City B who is never afraid to say what she thinks. In a recent conversation with a prominent tabloid, the actress spoke about the movie industry’s obsession with fair skin.

Kangana said that while she would have had a 3-4 year shelf life in the industry based on her fair complexion, she wanted to prove to the filmmakers that there was more to her than just the way she looked. The actress also called her “fair complexion” the least of her favorite things.

“I tried to make my own place and it was a big fight. If I had to settle for what they gave me, I don’t think I would have come this far. For them, beauty was fair. enough and I could have made a place for myself for 3-4 years, which any fair skinned person can do. So, that was all they wanted. They were willing to give me that lifespan in exchange for a clear complexion. But I didn’t agree with that. My fair complexion is the least of my favorite things. There is so much more to me as an individual and I was appalled that they didn’t care. They had nothing to do with it. “Now they must be surprised what kind of person I have become,” Kangana told the main daily.

A few years ago, Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she turned down an offer of Rs 2 crore to promote an equity cream. Explaining the reason behind the same, the actress had revealed: “Since I was a child, I never understood the concept of fairness. Especially, in such a case, as a celebrity, what kind of example should I give? I have no regrets about turning down this offer. As a public figure, I have responsibilities. “

Meanwhile, in her recent interview, Kangana also opened up about how she was told that she could never be a mainstream actress if she fell into the “ good actor category. ”

the



Manikarnika

The star said, “I don’t want to disrespect anyone, but I’m just quoting what people have told me.” If you get as good as Smita Patil or Shabana Azmi, you will never be able to be a mainstream actor “I was told. So after everyone asks me why I wanted to be such a good actor and then having made films like



Bandit,



Woh lamhe,



Life in a metro

and everything i tried to do



Double Dhamaal,



Naughty

and



Shakalaka boom. “

The actress further stated that she became a mainstream star by only doing ‘side or offbeat movies’ and was quoted as saying,’ I never did one of those conventional Rajkumar films. Hirani or Sanjay Leela Bhansali or even Dharma Productions, YRF or one of the Khan films. I didn’t do any of that, but I’m still the lead actress who made a name for herself. a case study in itself. “

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut who made her acting debut with Mahesh Bhatt’s



Bandit

in 2006, recently completed 15 years in the film industry. When it comes to her upcoming projects, the actress has some exciting plans in the works, including



Thalaivi,



Tejas,



Dhaakad,



Return of Manikarnika: The Legend of Didda

and the untitled political drama of Sai Kabir.