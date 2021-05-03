Who is Noel Clarke, the actor facing allegations of sexual misconduct from 20 women?





British actor, writer and director Noel Clarke made headlines last week after being accused of trial and error, harassment and intimidation by 20 women. Clarke played Mickey Smith in Doctor Who from 2005 to 2010 and played the part of Sam in the movies Kidulthood, adulthood and fraternity, which he wrote and directed, with the intention of disseminating more depictions of working-class Britain. Clarke also writes, produces and plays Aaron Bishop in the UK Police Procedural Series Armored, alongside her close friend Ashley Walters. Clarke made her film debut in 2003 I’ll sleep when I’m dead and has since starred in films including Star Trek Into Darkness, Centurion, 4.3.2.1., Fast Girls, Storage 24, I’m Soldier, The Anomaly, I Kill Giants, Mute, 10×10, The Corrupted, Twist and SAS: Red Notice. In 2015, Clarke founded London-based production company Unstoppable Film and Television with Jason Maza, eventually securing an investment from super-independent All3Media, which owns Chip bag producer Two Brothers and 1917 Neal Street Productions outfit. Together the actors produced films such as The fight and The knot, as well as television series including Drowning and Armored. In addition to his film and television work, the 45-year-old has also starred in the play. Where do we live at the Royal Court Theater and created a short-lived superhero series for Titan Comics called The band. Last month, Clarke received the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Bafta Cinema, just after the Academy received anonymous reports of allegations against the winner, the Guardian confirmed. In a recently released statement, Bafta says he was unaware of any allegations of sexual misconduct against Clarke when they announced on March 29 that he would receive the OBCC award. The statement reads: “In the days following the announcement, Bafta received anonymous emails with allegations relating to Noel Clarke. These were either anonymous accounts, or secondary or third-party accounts via intermediaries. “No first-hand allegations were sent to us. No name, time, date, production or other details were ever provided. If the victims had been recorded as they did with The Guardian, the prize would have been suspended immediately. “ Co-star Walters also spoke out against Clarke, noting that he could “never tolerate behavior of this nature in or out of the workplace.” Clarke responded to the allegations in a statement, saying, “Over a 20-year career, I have put inclusiveness and diversity at the forefront of my work and have never had a complaint against me. If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespectful, I sincerely apologize. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations. “Reuters







