Entertainment
Review of Darren Maule’s fourth season ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
One of Darren Maule’s favorite series debuted its fourth season at the end of April. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back!
Three episodes have been released and he’s already watched them all. If you’re a fan of Margret Atwood’s “ The Handmaid’s Tale, ” you’ll enjoy this read:
READ MORE: ‘Bridgerton’ featured page missing from Netflix hit second series
What do you like so far about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4?
First of all, it’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed a movie or series set in the dystopian era, so I appreciate that. Another beautiful thing to experience is the cinematography – the series is shot beautifully. The musical score is also chosen intentionally and creatively. So this is one of the most captivating things to watch. Mostly, coming back to the question, I like the fact that it’s a true S1 to S3 follow-up and packs more oomph. It’s more dynamic.
Describe the vibe when you first watched the season?
I have to say what I love the most about the show is that I can watch it with my Anna even though she is not a fan of science fiction. When we sat down for this one, we made sure there were no distractions so we could fully enjoy it. We made sure to feed all the animals; all children are bathed and tidy. We put the right mood light on in the living room and were wrapped in each other’s arms with the perfect amount of pillows and blankets.
What is your favourite character?
It is almost impossible to choose a favorite character for “The Handmaid’s Tale”. It was a long debate between my Anna and I but we finally settled down with Janine Lindo – Ofwarren, then Ofdaniel, and now Ofhoward. It was she with the eye patch who had a journey almost as brutal as June’s. She actually had more trouble – remember she was put in the quarry to get stoned. She always manages to maintain a level of silliness and wonderful light moments of joy. It is delicious; she is the light in the darkness of it.
READ MORE: ‘Coming 2 America’: Darren Maule’s Official Movie Review
Are there any new themes you feel for this season?
I don’t think there will be much difference. During the first three seasons, the theme is that June tries to survive and fight in a modest way against the tyranny of Gilead. In it, the Waterfords have been arrested, her child is safe with her husband and has set Martha free. She has had a battle that no one would have imagined and it seems the theme is that she doesn’t know what to do with it. The theme is: “How do I get back to normal after all she’s been through and seen?” We can draw parallels between the current situation in June and the post-Donald Trump world. While he may no longer be in office, influence in much of the United States and the world persists.
The theme is that June will not be able to reconcile a life after Gilead.
How do you expect it to end this season?
I don’t think it’s a good idea to try to guess where Margaret Atwood would have gone with this. His books and tales are dystopian, so the ending might not be so happy. I think the series “ The Handmaid’s Tale ” and Margaret Atwood would like to leave you with the fact that it is much better for society to never go to such a brutal place, because not only is it almost impossible to live brutality, but surviving the consequences is just as difficult.
READ MORE: Restaurant owner gives hilarious, extremely honest reviews of his own food
In his closing remarks, Darren says:
I think there will be small victories that we will enjoy as viewers, but as a whole the narrative will lead us down the path of just what a horrible world we can become if we allow the ravages of fundamentalism to take hold. .
Main image courtesy of Twitter: @HandmaidsonHulu
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]