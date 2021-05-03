Review of Darren Maule’s fourth season ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’

One of Darren Maule’s favorite series debuted its fourth season at the end of April. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back!

Three episodes have been released and he’s already watched them all. If you’re a fan of Margret Atwood’s “ The Handmaid’s Tale, ” you’ll enjoy this read:

What do you like so far about ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ season 4?

First of all, it’s been a while since I’ve enjoyed a movie or series set in the dystopian era, so I appreciate that. Another beautiful thing to experience is the cinematography – the series is shot beautifully. The musical score is also chosen intentionally and creatively. So this is one of the most captivating things to watch. Mostly, coming back to the question, I like the fact that it’s a true S1 to S3 follow-up and packs more oomph. It’s more dynamic.

Describe the vibe when you first watched the season?

I have to say what I love the most about the show is that I can watch it with my Anna even though she is not a fan of science fiction. When we sat down for this one, we made sure there were no distractions so we could fully enjoy it. We made sure to feed all the animals; all children are bathed and tidy. We put the right mood light on in the living room and were wrapped in each other’s arms with the perfect amount of pillows and blankets.

What is your favourite character?

It is almost impossible to choose a favorite character for “The Handmaid’s Tale”. It was a long debate between my Anna and I but we finally settled down with Janine Lindo – Ofwarren, then Ofdaniel, and now Ofhoward. It was she with the eye patch who had a journey almost as brutal as June’s. She actually had more trouble – remember she was put in the quarry to get stoned. She always manages to maintain a level of silliness and wonderful light moments of joy. It is delicious; she is the light in the darkness of it.

Are there any new themes you feel for this season?

I don’t think there will be much difference. During the first three seasons, the theme is that June tries to survive and fight in a modest way against the tyranny of Gilead. In it, the Waterfords have been arrested, her child is safe with her husband and has set Martha free. She has had a battle that no one would have imagined and it seems the theme is that she doesn’t know what to do with it. The theme is: “How do I get back to normal after all she’s been through and seen?” We can draw parallels between the current situation in June and the post-Donald Trump world. While he may no longer be in office, influence in much of the United States and the world persists.

The theme is that June will not be able to reconcile a life after Gilead.

How do you expect it to end this season?

I don’t think it’s a good idea to try to guess where Margaret Atwood would have gone with this. His books and tales are dystopian, so the ending might not be so happy. I think the series “ The Handmaid’s Tale ” and Margaret Atwood would like to leave you with the fact that it is much better for society to never go to such a brutal place, because not only is it almost impossible to live brutality, but surviving the consequences is just as difficult.

In his closing remarks, Darren says:

I think there will be small victories that we will enjoy as viewers, but as a whole the narrative will lead us down the path of just what a horrible world we can become if we allow the ravages of fundamentalism to take hold. .

Main image courtesy of Twitter: @HandmaidsonHulu