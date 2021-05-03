American Idol Wild Card Unveiled in Top 10 Disney Night Celebrations (RECAP) | Entertainment

After a week off due to the Oscars, the music continued American Idol. The Top 10, including the returning contestant, took to the stage for the iconic Disney Night.

Host Ryan seacrest revealed that Season 18 joker Arthur Gunn got his second chance in the competition. The other nine ventured to Walt Disney World in Orlando for an on-site mentoring session with Big beanie coach John stamos.

Academy award-winning pianist / singer Jon batiste sprinkled some Disney magic with his own take on Its All Right, the new Oscar-winning Pixar film Soul. Disney Channel Clip Sofia carson started the show with A Whole New World by Aladdin alongside the Idol hopes.

It wasn’t all fun with some serious business at hand. Judge Katy Perry (or was it Tinker Bell?), Lionel richie, and Luke bryan lent their criticism to the hopes, knowing that the Americas vote reduced the field to seven. Unfortunately, Alyssa Wray, Deshawn Goncalves and Cassandra Coleman saw their Idol trips come to an end.

Did your favorite sing another day? Let’s take a look at how the night went.

Caleb kennedy

John made Caleb think about closer eye contact with the judges on some lyrics. The actor and versatile artist also dug his mule (Uncle Jesse is an expert in the hairdressing department). Caleb was able to enjoy some of the Disney parks with his mother. The country boy gave a rockin ‘take on Real Gone from Cars.Katy felt that things were really Peter Panning for him. She liked her choice of song. Luke felt it was a glimpse of Caleb, the artist. Lionel loved his energy and that he even had a small smile.

Willie spence

John spoke to Willie about the loss of his late grandfather and the significant Circle of Life song choice of the Lion King. The last time the 21-year-old set foot in the theme park was with his grandfather when he was around 5 or 6 years old. Luke felt that Willie had magic, especially on the big notes. Lionel feels he can sing the phone book and make it his own. Katy said the arrangement was brilliant and beautiful.

Deshawn Goncalves

John wanted Deshawn to sing or get out of his shyness. Deshawn got his first glimpse of Magic Kingdom and even met Pinocchio before tackling When You Wish Upon a Star. Lionel could see him nail the show business aspect. Katy felt he had reached a whole new level. Luke loved watching Deshawns transform and seeing him come out of his shell.

Casey bishop

John found Casey so sophisticated at age 16 and advised singing When She Loved Me from Toy story 2in a higher key. The change made all the difference in his eyes. Katy said those voices on the ballad will take her to infinity and beyond. Luke had cold bumps. Lionel can see that she naturally has stage presence, poise, and delivery.

Chayce Beckham

It was Chayces’ first time at Disney World. John advised him to start Baby Mine fromDumboslower, really letting those voices shine through. Chayce remembers his family affectionately calling him the beloved elephant because of his own ears. Luke thought it was great on the ears, complimenting his guitar skills. Lionel told him to take advantage of the moment. Katy mentioned how he found a way to make that 1941 lullaby, sung by people like Bette Midler, look cool. She said all he needed right now was some pixie dust.

Alyssa wray

Alyssa remembered dressing like the Disney Princesses growing up, so it was a highlight for her to go to the castle for the first time and meet an OG in Cinderella. John spoke to Alyssa about connecting with audiences before dazzling on A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes. Lionel loved how she retained the true power of her voice and those bigger notes until the end. Katy also complimented her control and that she will never turn into a pumpkin. Luke felt Alyssa was a work of art to watch. The dress she was wearing was, as Lionel said, fire.

Arthur gunn

The returning kid has met John practically since he couldn’t go to Disney. He told Arthur he was blown away by him. the Idol alum changed the arrangement for a reimagined interpretation of Remember Me from coco, a movie he admitted to John that he had never seen. Arthur ended up honoring the feel of the original while giving it a different twist. Katy said it was one of her best performances. Luke loves his style and his vocal tones. Lionel told him to continue to own his voice and who he is.

Cassandra Coleman

Cassandra was in her element at Star Wars: Galaxys Edge Park inside Hollywood Studios. John thinks she’s a natural performer. The 24-year-old brought the newfound confidence to the Herculeshymn Go the Distance. Luke felt it was his strongest voice. Lionel could hear the clarity of her voice. Katy liked the way she leaned into the theme and said her confidence went from zero to hero. I love these Disney word games.

Hunter metts

John told him not to feel haunted by forgetting the lyrics of his past performance of Falling Slowly from. Once and gave words of encouragement. He sang You will be in my heart since Tarzan, a favorite of his mom. Lionel told him to enjoy the scene. Katy loved to see his smile and that he looked awesome. Luke said his voice was so recognizable that if it continued to diversify, hell would be undeniable.

Grace Kinstler

Grace felt like a child again, connecting with the strong female characters in the park. She told John that she chose Into the Unknown fromFrozen 2 because that sums it upIdollive. The 20-year-old then channeled her inner Elsa to close the night with a scintillating showstopper. Oh my goddess, delighted Katy. Luke saw the eye of the tiger and killed it. Lionel agreed.

American Idol, Top 7 tracks from the Coldplay songbook, May 9, 8 / 7c, ABC