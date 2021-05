Universal Television brings down Los Angeles, plans up to $ 200 million in production per year in Australia

He added that the company’s commitment would go beyond COVID. He noted that the COVID protocols in place on La Brea add about $ 300,000 to the cost of each episode, but would cost twice as much in the United States, where testing is more common. Over 10 episodes, that means filming in Australia will save $ 3 million. La Brea replaces the streets of Melbourne with those of Los Angeles. Credit:Chris Hopkins La Brea is created by David Appelbaum, whose past credits as writer-producer include The mentalist and NCIS: New Orleans. It’s, he readily admits, inspired by an earlier show about people who find themselves stranded in an exotic and otherworldly realm. Lost is a show that I love, and the idea of ​​a bunch of people surviving in a strange place is kind of a genre now, he said. Part of La Brea takes place in modern Los Angeles, it’s not all 10,000 BC, so that dynamic is different. But it certainly took inspiration from that show.

Discussions to bring the show to Australia didn’t start until January. He’s been filming under the radar in Victoria for the past week, with Kew doubling for Hollywood Hills, Bay Street Port Melbourne for downtown LA, and Mount Macedon and Hanging Rock for the land time has forgotten. Twenty years ago, Mr Ross spotted Australia on the way home from New Zealand, where he had overseen Xena: warrior princess and Hercules: the legendary voyages. Now he has finally been tempted to return, and since coming out of his forties he has visited the studios and production facilities that have sprung up across the country to assess the viability of doing more shows here. . I look around the world to see where it works best creatively for my show, and what works from a budget standpoint, he says. Nearly $ 10 million from the federal government’s site incentive fund, plus 16.5% tax compensation and an undisclosed contribution from Film Victoria all helped make the move possible. La Brea in Australia in such a short time. But with 13 foreign productions announced since the federal government announced an additional $ 400 million to its location incentive fund last July (on top of the $ 140 million announced in May 2018), which doesn’t was not possible was to sneak into the studio directly in front of where they shot the opening scene, in which the chasm opens up right in front of star Natalie Zea (A deviation, Justified) as she drives. The irony is not lost on Richard Ross. The Docklands were packed, they didn’t have room for us, so we went to Clayton and found an old car maintenance spot and turned it into our soundstage. We have our forest there, all our offices, our post-production and our wardrobe.

