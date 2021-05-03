Malaysian actor Fizz Fairuz is very busy this Ramadan





Last Ramadan, actor Datuk Fizz Fairuz was disappointed as he could not go to the mosque to perform Tarawih prayers due to the movement control order. This year, given that the government allowed the Ramadan Bazaar to operate (in some states) and Muslims could attend prayers at the mosque, Fizz was also happy to return to the mosque. At the start of Ramadan, he posted on Instagram a video of mosque men practicing social distancing while performing evening prayers. The caption read: Terawih, second day of Ramadan. Wishing we were relieved of all our burdens this Ramadan. Subsequently, Fizz posted a photo of himself at the mosque on the 11th day of Ramadan. However, in this latter part of Ramadan with the surge in Covid-19 cases and the closing of some mosques, he asked in another article why a mosque is the first place to close when cases increase in an area. He wrote in his caption: “Just ask”. In addition to acting, Fizz is also an active businessman. As we see on his social networks, he always promotes one company or another. The 41-year-old father of three also shared a video of buka puasa he had at a restaurant with close family members. Although many restrictions have been relaxed for Ramadan this year, balik kampung is still out of the question during Hari Raya. The Raub-born actor is saddened to have to miss another year to see his mother and siblings again at kampung during the holiday season. He already said Star Lifestyle that one of the things he loves about Ramadan is breaking the fast with his family in his kampung, visiting his siblings at home, and breaking the fast with their family. When it was announced that no interstate travel would be allowed during Hari Raya, Fizz sarcastically wrote on social media: Hmmm … do we have to redha (accept) again? Covid-19 clusters can travel everywhere but normal citizens cannot. Fizz can currently be seen alongside Emma Maembong and Alvin Chong in the 30-episode RTM drama I choose happy. He plays Aidan who decides to let go of his wife after being pushed by his family not to have children. But Aidan later realizes that his decision may not be so wise.







