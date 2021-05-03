My Oscar victory for Octopus Teacher is complicated for South Africa Quartz Africa

Best Documentary Feature gong for My octopus teacher to this year, the Oscars were considered by many critics to be the type of Oscar underdog story love. the movie, directed by Pippa Erlich and James Reed, was like the other South Africa-themed documentary to wow the Oscars, Finding Sugarmanthe choice of well-being.

The story of a man and his relationship with an octopus in the cold and cold water of the Cape Peninsula has triumphed over a number of big hitters. These included an exposure of hospital deaths caused by corruption within the Romanian government (Collective) and the story produced by Obama on the battle for the rights of persons with disabilities in the United States (Camp Crip).

So what led the underdog to victory? And what does this mean for filmmaking in South Africa? Will this sensational viral hit appear a wake of comparable works in its wake?

The answer to the question of why she won lies in a series of interrelated factors: power of Netflix, the zeitgeist of the Covid-19 global lockdown, the idiosyncratic nature of the Academy when it comes to voting, and the power of a well-made movie with a simple, vivid story.

The answer to the impact it will have is more complicated: we believe it could lead to wonderfully positive results. But only if marginalized South Africans have agency and power in front of and behind the cameras.

A tide of sensations

My octopus teacher follows the documentary director Craig foster as he dives into the ocean near his home on the southern shores of the Cape Peninsula to observe, document, touch and be touched by a common octopus (Common octopus). Foster is on sabbatical from documentary filmmaking after suffering burnout in his previous production. While freediving, he encounters an octopus and returns to see it every day, documenting most of its life cycle, which lasts about a year. He forms a strong emotional attachment to her and recounts the healing effect it has on him.

the critical viewer may oppose anthropomorphization of octopus applying human attributes to an animal. And for having followed the path traveled by privileged white men who document and represent the other exotic.

But as it moved up the rankings on Netflix, it became clear that these loopholes were not standing in the way for millions of viewers around the world who embraced the film wholeheartedly. Indeed, while the films did not experience any sentimentality and favored a somewhat indulgent storytelling parody and criticism, even the safest of reviews was carried away on a tide of sensations.

Secrets of success

The key to the film’s success has been its emergence of word-of-mouth during the lockdown in 2020. It was the very definition of a viral sensation, the perfect film for Netflix audiences, which has risen sharply due to the Covid-19 restrictions in many countries.

The introspective and low-key approach of the films is also an important factor. Promotes a short walk to cold water kelp forests is the antithesis of EarthThe globetrotter aesthetic, where each exotic and remote location reveals the natural world in its most dramatic and spectacular aspect. My octopus teacher shows viewers that meaningful engagements with the natural world can take place right outside your doorstep.

And, as the title proclaims, you don’t have to be an expert to get something wonderful out of the flora and fauna you see every day, if you take a closer look.

As for the outcome of the Oscar documentary this year, there was a perfect meeting point between Netflix’s penchant for producing cinematic and sensational documentaries, and the pandemic public appetite for lonely little stories of individuals overcoming. obstacles and the Academy’s preference for entertaining documentaries and escape. Think no further than previous winners 20 feet of fame, Finding Sugarman or Free solo.

What this means for the industry

There is an argument to be made that the documentary victory is important for cinema in South Africa because it has drawn attention to local history and the quality of local productions. This demonstrates that it is possible to work from home on a relatively low budget and a small team to reach massive global audiences from the tip of Africa and win one of the most influential awards in the film world.

But there is also a counterpoint to that: the film was only possible because Foster is a well-established and well-resourced filmmaker, living on a particularly scenic part of the South African coast.

Say that My octopus teacher is a role model for all South African filmmakers would ignore the situation of emerging filmmakers living in very different circumstances. This includes, for example, black filmmakers living far from filming centers in South Africa. They can have brilliant stories to tell and incredible access to the people and places involved. But they are unlikely to have access to a digital cinema camera. Or the time to devote yourself exclusively to a project of this kind.

Nonetheless, there will likely be some positive fallout from the victory. On the one hand, the interest of streaming platforms for local documentaries is increasing.

And the interest of international platforms and distributors in African cinema will undoubtedly increase in the months to come.

The hope is that this will lead to the signing of more international co-production treaties. There is currently only eight with South Africa with three more in the works that allow two production companies to claim tax cuts for work done in their respective home countries, making international co-productions more desirable and more profitable for both parties.

And the benefits could extend to emerging and underfunded filmmakers, for whom an international co-producer could foot the bill for that expensive camera and their time.

What must happen

There are also dangers.

There is a risk that an increased international desire to see South African stories will result in what is called production of extractive filmswhen international production companies come to film the country’s stories, bypassing its local storytellers.

What South Africa needs more than anything in the film and television industries are stories told by South Africans, not about them; told by filmmakers from internal communities, events and experiences, not strangers.

My octopus teacher focuses on a white male experience. But the story is told from within, by the very person it is. At a time in the history of world cinema when nothing about us without us is both a rallying cry and a commission mandate, we hope that this will not be the only personal story of South Africa that will make grow the situation on the world stage.

