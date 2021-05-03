Entertainment
Mare of Easttown Colin Zabel, actor Evan Peters is perfect for playing drunk
The scene begins with “Mr. Brightside ”. It’s the kind of song you absolutely hear at a dive bar in a small town in Pennsylvania – a place with a Miller Lite sign hanging from the window. It’s also the perfect soundtrack for an almost sloppy drunken detective, played by Evan Peters, to come out of his cage in front of his new partner.
In episode three of HBO’s awesome new crime thriller Easttown mareKate Winslet’s Mare is sitting alone at the bar, drinking Rolling Rock, as usual, while contemplating a pretty serious choice she just made that could come back to bite her. She is thoughtful and visibly anxious. That is, until Detective Colin Zabel from Peters appears, greets her with a “Well, hello, partner”, and the air changes. Before this scene, all we knew about Mare’s fresh-faced new partner is that he’s a definite benefactor, eager to please. He is a passionate young detective with the energy of scouts. It’s immediately evident from Peters body language that this is a side of Zabel that we haven’t seen yet. Wobbly, smirk, narrow eyes. Simply put, it is very drunk.
And he spotted his new detective partner Mare across the bar and, naturally, came over to say hello. But man, has he had a few too many drinks. He signals the bartender with an arm and a “bartender!” which he quickly follows up with an apology. He proceeds to order “one more for m’ladyyyy” for the unimpressed Mare, who seems to prefer to blend into the top of the sticky bar if she could. But, just like it happens when you’re too drunk to spot your mate’s social cues, Detective Colin Zabel begins to tell him about his night.
He is absent because “it’s the post-game, the boyyssss” after his 15-year-old reunion in high school. His eyes look drunk, empty – if Peters himself hasn’t drunk seven Rolling Rocks before shooting this scene, then his eyes can act too. It’s perfect. He flashes them slowly, long enough that you can tell he’s a little dizzy, and breathes through his mouth as he thinks, while ordering himself an injection, if his esophagus could reject it. But shit. A picture of Jameson, please. He could use another one.
He had a bad night; her ex-fiance was at the meeting. “I still don’t know what happened,” he explains to Mare, who is listening more attentively now, but with the amused smile of someone much more sober than the company. “I woke up one morning and she said ‘nooope, more in love with you.’ ‘Zabel hiccups in mock surprise after that, as if to offer Mare a suggestion for an appropriate reaction to her story. Can you believe this? His accent comes out stronger as he laughs at her sadness. He was introduced to Mare’s case as a high-profile detective in the area, but his slip into a thicker Pennsylvanian accent reveals that he’s really just a boy from his hometown, not that different from Mare. after all. It’s a brilliant, subtle, yet deeply revealing character choice. This guy let his guard down. And his forehead shines in a way that he can only when you’ve spent the last three hours drinking heavily in a crowded bar. I refuse to believe that there is a makeup artist with a bottle of water on hand. This man is sweating cheap beer.
But Zabel isn’t drunk enough to embarrass you or make you cringe. Instead, Peters’ Detective Zabel is about to be inconsistent, about to disappoint you but not yet there, and kind of funny, brutal, relatable. He’s a clever drunkenness – too honest, too emotional, but not to the point where he needs help walking. Not yet anyway. It’s his high school friends to worry about later. For now, he’s still comical, almost adorable intoxicated in a sad puppy way that makes you want to put your hand on his back and tell him in a choppy voice that he might not be. need another glass of whiskey! But don’t really stop him because you can’t tell him what to do, you don’t have the heart.
The scene ends when Zabel’s friends appear across the bar to call her for photos. “Fuck yes !!!!!” he screams like in a fraternity, unquestionably too drunk to make another hit. He’ll be the one to make sure he falls asleep in the back of his taxi, no doubt. But for now, he’s still with Mare – maybe even flirting with Mare ?! – until he finally takes the signal to leave. He turns around a bit on the way back to the other side of the bar, but then he’s gone as fast as he came.
Technically, what Peters achieves in this scene is quite an actor’s feat. This pied-à-terre that he finds, right on the brink but without going overboard, is a perfected skill. “Seeing a bad actor drunk is probably like watching an actor try to shed tears,” Australian actor Richard Roxburgh told the New York Times. “They’re sort of fingers on an excruciating chalkboard.” Acting while intoxicated is notoriously difficult because it can so easily cross the line to become false or overdone. In an interview with Weekly entertainment, Mads Mikkelsen, who starred in the Drunken Oscar-winning actress masterpiece, Another round, offers a sneak peek: “Two, three, maybe four drinks – how do you go about that … It’s the next level that’s the trickiest, once you’re drunk on Charlie Chaplin, when you’re all-in.” It’s a delicate balance, and in episode three of Easttown mare, Evan Peters gives a masterclass. It displays all the advice the experts suggest – glassy eyes to try, perhaps counter-intuitively, hard not to appear drunk – perfectly in this four-minute scene. You can practically smell the alcohol on his breath through the screen.
Hang it next to Moira Rose trying to pronounce Herb Ertlinger in the canon of stellar drunk acting performances, and then please can someone get Evan a glass of water and help me put him to bed.
