Problematic comments from Bollywood celebrities





Apart from a few, Indian celebrities rarely speak out about the issues raging in the country. And when they do, it causes an uproar. While we understand that they become an easy target because of the limelight, this does not relieve them of their responsibility as public figures. Here are 5 statements from our celebrities who smell ignorance and privilege. 1. When Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote All Lives Matter Image Credit: Instagram / kareenakapoorkhan In May of last year, the death of George Floyds sparked global protests against racism and police brutality. Soon Indians also started showing their support for the time being by sharing posts on social media, but some of the awakened celebrities, like Kareena Kapoor Khan, embarrassed themselves immensely while posting on All Lives Matter. Black rights activists dispute that he rejects and derails the conversation about the racism faced by black people. The hashtag #BlackLivesMatter simply meant that like all other lives, black lives matter too. While Kareena might have thought All Lives Matter was harmless and inclusive, we wish she had read a bit more on the matter.

Image Credit: Instagram / kareenakapoorkhan 2. When Kangana Ranaut became a mental health expert Image Credit: Instagram / kanganaranaut Kangana Ranauts’ bizarre statements justify a book in its own right, but today they focused on what she had said following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking a dig at Deepika Padukone she wrote: Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug addiction. With Kangana’s kind of reach, the tweet came as a blow to a country that already undervalues ​​and rejects mental health issues. His selfish activism takes us many steps back in our fight to make mental health issues less taboo. Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug addiction. So-called high society rich kids who claim to be classy and have a good education ask their manager, MAAL HAI KYA? #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone https://t.co/o9OZ7dUsfG Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020 Image Credit: Twitter / KanganaTeam

3. When Sara Ali Khan suggested using powder to look fair Image Credit: Instagram / saraalikhan95 If you want to be tanned, just put on some bronzer, and if you want to be fair, put some powder on, ”actor Sara Ali Khan said in an interview with Barkha Dutt. had no understanding of colorism in India, she says you won’t feel the pressure to appear righteous if you just trust yourself. So if you are deprived of equal opportunity and you are the victim of color bias in India, be confident, according to Sara. 4. When Vijay Deverakonda pleaded for dictatorship Image Credit: Instagram / thedeverakonda Arjun Reddy Actor Vijay Deverakonda was brutally criticized by internet users when he made not one, but two extremely bizarre statements. First, he argued that not everyone should be allowed to vote, and then he chose dictatorship over democracy. I don’t even think everyone should have the right to vote because they don’t know who they are voting for and why they are voting. I would like to be a dictator, if at all. I think that’s the way to go, I think dictatorship somewhere is the right way, but you have to have a good guy. Questioning the limits of democracy is fine, Vijay, but advocating dictatorship as a solution is not cool. 5. When Salman Khan made a remark to the raped woman Image Credit: Instagram / beingsalmankhan Salman Khan has stirred up a hornet’s nest on social media by comparing his grueling filming schedule to feeling like a raped woman. When I walked out of the ring, after the shoot, I felt like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight, he said. The statement’s sheer insensitivity sparked an uproar and Salman Khan was given a week to apologize by the National Commission for Women (NCW). Main image credit: BCCL, Instagram / saraalikhan95, Instagram / thedeverakonda







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos