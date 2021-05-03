Southampton Solent Uni journalism graduate secures Hollywood contract





A SOUTHAMPTON graduate has struck a deal in Hollywood with her thriller.

Vicki FitzGerald, a journalism graduate from Solent University, presented her manuscript for her thriller, Kill List, to Emmy-nominated Hollywood producer Ken Atchity at the Dublin Writers Conference in 2019 for a TV or film adaptation.

The mum-of-two was selected from 50 entrants for the final ten to re-introduce writer and producer Ken and Binnur Karaevli, and her idea surpassed all nominees. Ken, who has produced more than 30 Hollywood films including sci-fi shark blockbuster The Meg, loved the concept and posted Kill List via Story Merchant Books. Vicki, 40, said: “When the conference organizer approached me and told me that my name was the only one Ken had given him for film processing, I was stunned. “I prepared the plot break down and several months later, while recovering from multiple leg fractures in the hospital, my dreams came true. Ken offered to publish Kill List. “Good things happen to those who wait and are brave enough to pursue their dreams.” Kill List has attracted numerous five-star reviews since its publication. The couple are finalizing the processing of the film for a television series or film adaptation. Ken said: “Kill List is an extremely high concept idea, and these are not frequent. “I think he has the potential to make a fantastic adaptation of the series, spanning several seasons.” Kill List, Briguella and Vicki’s memoir Still Standing all take place in her hometown of Weston-super-Mare and feature landmarks and locations across North Somerset.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos