Pandemic leaves Kosovo without daily print newspapers
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) Ibrahim Gashi sold dailies in downtown Pristina for 35 years, until they no longer came.
Azem Qerkini, accountant and newspaper collector, misses the moment he traveled to Skopje, the capital of neighboring North Macedonia, in search of a copy he needed.
Imer Mushkolaj, journalist, dreams of drinking his morning coffee again while leafing through the dailies.
Until March of last year, Kosovo had five dailies, although they all had a small circulation. One of them, Koha, sold around 10,000 copies a day at times when the news was the most interesting.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been no more physically printed newspapers in Kosovo, only online versions. The pandemic was the last straw, sadly making Kosovo the only, possibly larger, country in Europe without a daily newspaper, Mushkolaj said.
Agron Bajrami, editor-in-chief of Koha Ditore, would like to return to print. Many people, probably older, would still like to read the newspaper physically, touch it like a piece of paper, he says. But for the moment, this is not economically possible.
Online newspapers, however, are a different business model that Koha Ditore tested. The newspaper faces an uphill struggle trying to educate the people they need to contribute by paying for the news they receive, Bajrami says.
It was the locking that ended the printing. For months, people were stuck in their homes, unable to go out on the streets looking for information, so publicity declined. People have turned to smartphones and televisions.
Newspapers were to focus on training journalists for online media.
Technology has caused many newspapers, once traditional newspapers, to try and behave as if they are broadcasting live, Bajrami says. He added: It comes at a cost, a huge cost to professional standards.
Quite often online portals pay more attention to speed of information than accuracy, according to Mushkolaj, who heads the Print Media Council.
People, especially older people, have a harder time distinguishing a real story from fake news, he said.
Older generations are deprived of their primary source of information … and entertainment, Mushkolaj says.
Qerkini, the collector, believes that the younger generations in Kosovo do not learn the history of their young country well due to the lack of printed newspapers.
Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a decade after a brutal 1998-1999 war between Albanian separatist rebels and Serbian forces. The war ended after a 78-day NATO air campaign that drove out Serbian troops and a peacekeeping force arrived. Most Western countries have recognized the sovereignty of Kosovo, but not Serbia and its allies, Russia and China.
The book, the newspaper cannot be replaced by anything, be it a computer, the Internet, Facebook, Twitter or any other technological program, said Qerkini.
Kosovo has stopped writing its beginnings and unfortunately there has been no written history for at least a year, Mushkolaj adds.
Without government support, which is unlikely in these difficult times, it is difficult to see how newspapers can resume printing.
As for Gashi, the newspaper seller, even though he hasn’t had anything to sell for over a year, people still come to him to see if he has any news when the presses might start working again. .
