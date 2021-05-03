Do you remember former Bollywood star Meenakshi Seshadri? This is what she looks like now





The main lady of the 80s and 90s Meenakshi Seshadri is very active on her Instagram page. Web DNA Team

May 3, 2021 2:57 PM EST Many Bollywood actresses have left the stardom and are far from the limelight. Among them, Meenakshi Seshadri who was the main lady of the 80s and 90s. During his career of almost 15 years, the actor worked in blockbuster films and was a favorite among filmmakers. She has taken on all types of roles for which she has received applause and praise. However, after her marriage, Meenakshi moved to the United States with her husband Harish Mysore where they live with their two children – a daughter and a son. She also teaches Indian classical dance and founded a dance academy called the Cherish Institute of Dance. Read below to learn more about Meenakshi Seshadri …

1. Who is Meenakshi Seshadri?

1/5 Meenakshi Seshadri is a former actor who has appeared in films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. She has worked with stars during her nearly 15-year career.

2. The popular films of Meenakshi Seshadri

2/5 Meenakshi Seshadri’s debut was with hero in 1983 which also marked the debut of Jackie Shroff. Since then she has worked with Bollywood stars in popular films, namely Meri Jung, Dacait, Abeilles Saal Baad, Gangaa Jamunaa Saraswati, Vijay, Shahenshah, Toofan, Joshilaay, Jurm, Ghayal, Ghar Ho To Aisa, Aadmi Khilona Hai, Damini, Ghatak to name a few.

3. With whom has Meenakshi Seshadri worked the most?

3/5 Meenakshi Seshadri has romantic actors namely Jackie Shroff, Rishi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol, Govinda, Vinod Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

4. Where is Meenakshi Seshadri now?

4/5 Meenakshi Seshadri tied the knot with an investment banker named Harish Mysore in 1995. Soon after, she moved to the United States and remains in Texas with her husband and their two children.

5. What is Meenakshi Seshadri doing now?

5/5 Meenakshi Seshadri teaches Indian classical dance in Texas. She also performs at charity and fundraising events. [All photos via Instagram (@meenakshiseshadriofficial)]

