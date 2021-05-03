It took me 15 years to play a lead role: actor Avinash Tiwary

Not a player in the film industry Avinash Tiwary rose to fame with director Imtiaz Ali Laila Majnu. Most recently he appeared in the Netflix production Bulb, and The girl on the train.

In a conversation with Weekender YS, Said Avinash, it took me 15 years to get the opportunity to star in a movie.

Avinash Tiwary

Engineer turned actor

Born in Bihar, Avinash moved to Mumbai with his parents when he was only seven years old. He grew up wanting to do a doctorate in physics. For some reason I started engineering. And while doing my engineering, I decided to be an actor, he says.

During his first year of engineering, Avinash stayed in a hostel, away from his family. It gave me the space and time to ask myself tough questions, he explains. However, Avinash realized that there was no reason for him to go into the theater and decided to train first.

Avinash dropped out of Thakur College of Engineering and Technology in the first year and joined Barry John Acting Studio while pursuing the theater, and later went to New York Film Academy.

My father told me: Always remember your limits and be responsible for everything that happens … and that has shaped my life, he adds.

Although Avinash took a long time to convince his parents, he said: No one has mentioned to me that you are not putting your responsibilities on the line for your dream.

Slow start

Avinash does not seem to have a turning point in his career. I think it was a straight side walk, up I would like to believe, he quipped.

He returned to India from New York at the end of 2006, and took on roles on shows on DD National in late 2007. Avinash was among TRP’s top shows, including Ek Aangan Ke Ho Gaye Do and Bikhri Aas Nikhri Preet.

Since it was giving a lot of money, I got a little laid back with these shows, recalls Avinash.

In 2014, Avinash worked alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the television series Yudh. He made his Bollywood debut with You hate mera sunday in 2016. I tell with Rashid (his character of You hate mera sunday) the most … I see a lot of my friends in him, adds Avinash.

Her next big gig came with Laila Majnu. In 2015, Avinash met director Sajid Ali and had to undergo 21 tests between 2015 and 2017 to finally be selected for the role of Majnu. The actor underwent a major physical transformation, losing 12 kg in 17 days.

However, the film was put on shelves and finally released in September 2018.

Avinash Tiwary

Large and small roles

Avinash says his most difficult role has been his recent project The girl on the train. I’m still trying to understand the character and why he does what he does, he explains. However, the role it most relates to is that of Satyas from director Avita Dutts’ thriller film. Bulb.

I do not select the films for the scripts or the characters but for the whole film, including the directors, producers and actors involved. The storyline is the genesis but not the only thing I look for before selecting a movie, says Avinash.

In the age of cinema versus the OTT, Avinash says he loves the big screen for the feeling of community viewing and the joy that comes from watching movies on the big screen.

OTTs have extended the shelf life of movies, but there’s no greater joy for an artist than knowing that someone is taking the time to watch you onscreen, he adds.

At present, Avinash has signed a three film deal with Balaji Motion Pictures the first of which was The girl on the train.

No matter where you are today, no matter where you are at the end of the game, Avinash approves.