Prince Harry and Jennifer Lopez make their voices heard at Vax Live





INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) – President Joe Biden said the COVID-19 vaccination was safe, Prince Harry urged the vaccine to be distributed everywhere and Jennifer Lopez kissed her fully vaccinated mother on stage during one of Southern California’s biggest concerts since the pandemic rocked the world over a year ago.

Celebrities and political leaders gathered on Sunday evening to talk about the importance of equity in vaccines at Global Citizen’s “Vax Live: The Concert To Bring The World Together” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The taped fundraising event will air May 8 on ABC radio stations, ABC News Live, CBS, YouTube and iHeartMedia.



The concert included performances by Lopez, Eddie Vedder, Foo Fighters, J Balvin and HER Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, Jimmy Kimmel, Sean Penn and David Letterman appeared as special guests. Everyone in the audience was fully immunized. Media and production staff were required to present a negative COVID test before entering the stadium. “Vaccines are safe. I promise you. They work, ”said Biden, who was accompanied in a video message with First Lady Jill Biden. Both appeared as part of the “We Can Do This” initiative to increase confidence in COVID-19 vaccines. “We are working with leaders around the world to share more vaccines and increase production to make sure every country has the vaccines they need,” the president continued. “If we get there, we won’t have to miss another moment.” The event was part of a growing chorus seeking wider and more equitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Global Citizen said $ 53.8 million in philanthropic and corporate commitments bought nearly 10.3 million doses, exceeding the Vax Live campaign target. Prince Harry said it was imperative to provide vaccines across the world, especially those from the poorest countries. He said he stood in solidarity with India, which is experiencing a “devastating” second wave of the virus. “The vaccine needs to be distributed to everyone everywhere,” the Duke of Sussex said. Together with his wife Meghan, he is leading an effort to raise funds for the COVAX vaccine sharing program, which hopes to produce $ 19 billion to pay for vaccines for medical workers. “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is an equitable distribution to all corners of the world,” he said. “The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography.” The event also highlighted the efforts of first responders and healthcare workers during the pandemic. Selena Gomez, the show’s host, called essential and frontline workers “reliable” and “courageous.” “A lot of us had to stay at home, but not all of you had a choice,” the singer said. “You are setting an example for all of us, both in the way you stay at work and in the fact that we need to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Each musical performance made things seem almost normal with the participants standing side by side while others danced with their masks on. Some hugged enthusiastically. ELLE performed on a small stage outside the stadium with a group of people playing their guitars. Before Lopez’s performance, she told audiences that she was unable to spend Christmas with her mother. The singer then invited her fully vaccinated mother on stage, and the two sang their interpretation of “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. “When I thought about what song to sing tonight, I remembered the song she sang to me when I was a baby,” said Lopez, who later performed her 2016 hit single “Ain’t Your Mama ”. Eddie Vedder said the concert was the first “taste of life we ​​all missed” in over a year. “It’s a feeling we haven’t had for quite some time,” he said. “There is a microphone, a crowd. It feels good.” The Foo Fighters performed with AC / DC frontman Brian Johnson during a performance of the rock anthem “Back In Black”. “We are not out of the woods yet. But let me tell you, I firmly believe that music should be shared with people, ”said Dave Grohl, frontman of Foo Fighters. “Let’s work as hard as possible to make sure we can do this every night.” Hugh Evans, founder and CEO of Global Citizen, said he wanted to keep the momentum going. “What we are trying to emphasize is that it is obvious that we should be striving for fairness,” he said. “It’s something that shouldn’t require any arithmetic. It is absolutely obvious.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos